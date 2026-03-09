Off Leash K9 Training of Fort Myers Showcases Dog Training Programs in Fort Myers, Florida

The Off Leash K9 Training Ft. Myers trainers building confident, reliable dogs across Southwest Florida. Off Leash K9 Training Ft. Myers builds reliable obedience that works beyond the training field, right where it matters most. Off Leash K9 Training Ft. Myers helps dogs build calm, focused obedience one skill at a time.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft.Myers is spotlighting its dog training programs for pet owners in Fort Myers and the surrounding Southwest Florida area. The company provides information about training formats, service areas, and consultation options for dog owners seeking obedience, puppy, and behavior-focused training support.Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft.Myers is part of the broader Off Leash K9 Training network. Its Fort Myers operation includes local information about trainers, available services, and contact details. Christine, owner of Off Leash K9 Training SWFL, has been professionally training dogs since 2011 after graduating from National K-9 School for Dog Trainers. Her background includes work with challenging dogs and an approach centered on structure, engagement, and building trust between dogs and owners.The company offers multiple training formats, including Basic Obedience, Basic & Advanced Training, a 2 Week Board & Train , puppy training programs, and behavior modification services. The Basic Obedience program includes four private lessons covering commands and skills such as come, sit, down, place, drop, loose leash walking, heel, and correction of unwanted behaviors including jumping, counter surfing, and door manners.Basic & Advanced Training includes eight private lessons. The first four lessons focus on foundational obedience, while the remaining lessons build into more advanced obedience work and proofing around distractions, other dogs, noises, and people.For owners looking for a more immersive program, the company also offers a 2 Week Board & Train. The program includes sit, down, loose leash walking, heel on leash in public spaces, come, place, “no,” greeting manners, door manners, introduction to play, training with distractions, and off-leash recall when applicable.Puppy-focused options include a Comprehensive Puppy to Adult Board & Train and a 10 Day Pawsitive Foundation Puppy Board & Train. These programs address early foundations such as sit, down, loose leash walking, recall, socialization, crate-training support, potty-training habits, greeting manners, and place. As dogs progress, advanced stages may incorporate formal obedience, distraction training, and off-leash recall where appropriate.In addition to obedience and puppy programs, Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft.Myers offers behavior modification services for more serious training challenges. These services address concerns such as aggression, reactivity, and other difficult behaviors that require more structured support.The company offers consultations for dog owners seeking guidance on training needs, scheduling, and program availability. Its service area includes Fort Myers, North Ft. Myers, Ft. Myers Shores, Captiva, Buckingham, Gateway, Pine Island, Cape Coral, Sanibel Island, Bonita Springs, Estero, Estero Island, and Lehigh Acres.By making program descriptions, trainer background information, and contact options publicly available online, Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft.Myers provides accessible information for individuals researching dog training services in Fort Myers, Florida, and nearby Southwest Florida communities.About Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft.MyersOff Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft.Myers provides obedience training, puppy training, board-and-train programs, and behavior modification services in Fort Myers and the surrounding Southwest Florida area. As part of the Off Leash K9 Training network, the company offers structured programs designed to help dog owners build better communication, reliability, and confidence with their dogs. Additional information about services, trainers, and consultation options is available through the company’s website.Media ContactOff Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft.MyersFort Myers, FloridaPhone: (239) 330-3926Email: owner@olk9swfl.comWebsite: FtMyersDogTraining.com

