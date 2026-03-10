Apoena Biocare brings a bank of microorganisms exclusive to Brazilian biomes to in-Cosmetics Global 2026

Image of a petri dish holding a microorganisms exclusive to Brazilian biome, to be presented at in-Cosmetics Global 2026

The 100% Brazilian company is a global bet in the development of new Biotech CDMO products and services for the Beauty and Health industry

The new wave in the cosmetics industry is sustainability, which undoubtedly involves biotechnology.” — Patrícia Mendes

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VISIT US AT IN-COSMETICS GLOBAL 2026: Booth 3L79Biotechnology is redefining the origin of cosmetic ingredients. The increasing pressure from consumers and manufacturers for healthy and sustainable beauty products has led the industry to focus on biotechnology (use of living organisms, cells, or their parts to develop products, processes, or services that are useful to society, combining biology and technology). In that regard, one of the greatest global promises in microorganism variety comes from Brazil, which is home to 20% of the world’s biodiversity (millions of microorganisms with vast potential for innovation in care, particularly for hair and skin). One of the companies leading this sustainable revolution is Apoena Biocare, which will be presenting its CDMO services and its microorganism bank to buyers from around the world at in-Cosmetics 2026, which will be held on April 14-16 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, in Paris, France.“The new wave in the cosmetics industry is sustainability, which undoubtedly involves biotechnology. Those who have failed to keep up with this revolution are already falling behind. We have always understood that biotechnology is more than just a trend – it is a shift in the industrial platform, which is crucial for keeping the planet alive. We consider it extremely significant that a Brazilian company is presenting the potential of our biomes to the world at in-Cosmetics Global. International demand for ingredients derived from native biodiversity is growing rapidly, and Brazil plays a unique role in this scenario. Biotechnology is already the sector’s greatest global need, rapidly replacing synthetic ingredients and opening up room for more effective, sustainable, and traceable solutions,” said Patrícia Mendes, Director of New Business at Apoena Biocare.CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Partner) Biotech ServicesIn addition to its own portfolio, Apoena Biocare has an extensive bank of exclusive microorganisms and will offering clients and visitors at in-Cosmetics 2026 the opportunity to develop unique innovative solutions:New product development – Using microorganisms derived from Brazil’s rich biodiversity, we create high-performance, tailor-made biological solutions.Scale-up and batches – We offer technical support for scale-up and market pilot batches of biotechnology and bioprocess products according to requested specifications.Toll manufacturing – We offer on-demand manufacturing services, delivering products under our partners’ brands, which are ready for market distribution.PortfolioRAMNOCAREMultifunctional anionic biosurfactantYou no longer have to choose between having a high-performance product or a sustainable product – you can now have both! Ramnocare is produced by microorganisms and provides, in addition to its surfactant properties, antioxidant benefits and increased skin protection.APOBIO SkinPostbiotic with anti-aging effectAPOBIO Skin is an effective postbiotic for the prevention and treatment of signs of aging, stimulating the endogenous synthesis of hyaluronic acid, a key component of the extracellular matrix.APOBIO SlimPostbiotic with anti-cellulite actionAPOBIO Slim is a postbiotic that provides a specific action against cellulite. Through its lipolytic effect, it improves skin texture and the appearance of cellulite, in addition to promoting softer, more hydrated skin.APOBIO FilmPostbiotic for skin and hairProduced sustainably from the fermentation of probiotic bacteria, this product is rich in polysaccharides and fructooligosaccharides that prevent transepidermal water loss, promoting skin and hair hydration, in addition to other benefits.

