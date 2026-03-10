The Boxery Spotlights Right-Sizing Shipping Boxes as Brands Face Growing Pressure to Reduce Packaging Waste

The Boxery highlights right-sizing shipping boxes as a practical way for brands to reduce packaging waste and manage dimensional shipping costs.

NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boxery , an online-only U.S. packaging supplier serving businesses and consumers nationwide, today spotlighted right-sizing shipping boxes as a practical response to growing pressure on brands to reduce packaging waste while staying competitive on delivered costs. As e-commerce fulfillment expands and carriers increasingly price by space as well as weight, the company is emphasizing box selection strategies that reduce “shipping air,” lower the need for void fill, and help businesses align packaging protection with modern shipping economics.Right-sizing shipping boxes is not a new idea, but the urgency is changing. Parcel pricing has continued to reward efficient package dimensions and penalize bulky shipments, making every extra inch a recurring cost factor for high-frequency shippers. At the same time, consumer expectations around sustainability are pushing brands to show measurable reductions in packaging waste, including empty space and unnecessary materials used for cushioning.Businesses evaluating right-sizing shipping boxes and mixed-size inventory options can view The Boxery’s Box Bargains assortment here: https://www.theboxery.com/Product.asp?d=1055&Product=BST&Name=Box+Bargains In 2026, packaging teams are navigating a set of pressures that are colliding at the box level: rising transportation costs, tighter package handling rules, and increased scrutiny of waste. On the carrier side, additional handling and “large package” rules have increasingly incorporated cubic-volume triggers, which can affect packages that are not unusually long but are broadly oversized. This shift places greater emphasis on selecting shipping boxes that are close to product dimensions, rather than defaulting to a small handful of generic sizes.Sustainability signals are also evolving from “recyclable” claims to measurable outcomes. According to the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA), U.S. cardboard recycling has recently been reported at 69% to 74% using an updated methodology, reflecting changing recovery and supply-chain dynamics. That recovery rate underscores the role corrugated packaging plays in circular systems, while also highlighting an important operational reality: even recyclable materials create unnecessary footprint when they are used in excess.“Packaging decisions used to be framed as protection versus cost,” said a spokesperson for The Boxery. “Now it’s protection, cost, and waste—at the same time. Right-sizing shipping boxes is one of the most repeatable actions brands can take because it reduces dimensional exposure, reduces the need for extra void fill, and often improves the customer’s experience by arriving more tidy and intentional.”For many small and mid-sized sellers, the challenge is not understanding the concept of right-sizing, but executing it without adding complexity. Businesses may ship a wide range of product sizes, and operations often start with whatever boxes are easiest to source locally. Over time, that approach can create a hidden “tax” in the form of shipping cost inflation from bulky packaging, higher material usage from oversized corrugated, and increased spending on void fill used to stabilize products inside larger boxes.The Boxery’s position is that a practical right-sizing program begins with controlled standardization. Instead of relying on a single all-purpose carton, operations can build a core set of shipping boxes that match the highest-volume SKUs, then maintain flexibility for the long tail of odd sizes. For flexible inventory needs, mixed assortments can play a role—especially for businesses shipping multiple product categories, seasonal items, or frequently changing assortments.To support that approach, The Boxery points to its “Box Bargains” assortment (bulk quantities of mixed sizes) as a cost-sensitive option for teams that need variety without placing separate purchase orders for each dimension. The assortment is designed to support right-sizing in real operations, where products change, shipping profiles vary, and packaging decisions are made under time pressure on a packing table.Right-sizing shipping boxes: a practical checklist for 2026The Boxery shared the following checklist for businesses aiming to reduce packaging waste while maintaining protection standards:- Measure the shipped product, not just the product. Include primary packaging (retail box, bottle cap height, inserts) before selecting outer shipping boxes.- Choose the smallest box that protects the item. Right-sizing shipping boxes reduces empty space and typically lowers void-fill requirements.- Match box strength to shipping reality. Use appropriate corrugated ratings and heavier-duty options for dense or fragile shipments to reduce damage-related waste and reshipments.- Standardize a core set of sizes. A small “library” of shipping boxes that cover most orders reduces packing time and improves consistency.- Plan for the long tail. For less common shapes and seasonal inventory, mixed-size assortments can reduce delays caused by running out of the “almost right” box.- Reduce void fill intentionally. When void fill is necessary, use only what is required for immobilization and surface protection, and reassess box size if void fill becomes a recurring material expense.- Track outcomes monthly. Monitor dim-related shipping costs, damage, and return rates, and corrugated usage to document waste reduction and cost impact.Operationally, right-sizing can also reduce the “space penalty” during storage. Smaller, more relevant shipping boxes take up less shelf space and can improve pick-and-pack flow in constrained workspaces, from home-based e-commerce operations to growing warehouses.About The BoxeryThe Boxery is a U.S.-based, online-only packaging supplier with more than 25 years in business. Serving e-commerce sellers, retailers, warehouses, movers, and consumers, The Boxery offers a wide selection of packaging and shipping supplies, including corrugated boxes, mailers, tape, protective packaging, and custom printing options. With multiple strategically located warehouses, The Boxery supports fast fulfillment and provides product selection guidance and educational resources to help customers choose packaging that balances protection, cost, and efficiency.

