Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works Explains Differences Between Pre-Made Fence Panels and Built-On-Site Fences

MANDEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Installing a fence might seem like a simple home improvement project, but the method used to construct the fence can make a significant difference in durability, appearance, and long-term performance. Many homeowners assume that every fence is installed the same way, but in reality there are two primary approaches used in the fencing industry: installing pre-made fence panels or building a fence board-by-board directly on site.

Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works, a Southeast Louisiana fencing contractor with more than 30 years of experience, recently published an educational guide explaining the advantages and limitations of these two installation methods. Understanding how each type of fence is built can help homeowners make better decisions when planning a new fence project.

“A fence should be built to match the property, not forced to fit it,” said Tony, owner of Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works. “When a fence is built board-by-board on site, it allows us to adjust the structure so it fits the yard properly and holds up longer.”

Understanding Pre-Made Fence Panels

Pre-made fence panels are factory-assembled sections of fencing that arrive at the installation site already constructed. These panels typically come in standard widths such as six or eight feet and are installed by attaching the entire section between posts.

Because the panels are preassembled, installation can sometimes move faster once the posts are installed. This approach is sometimes used in large developments or projects where installation speed is the main priority.

However, pre-made panels can also introduce challenges depending on the property. Since the panels are built to fixed dimensions, they may not adapt well to yards that slope or have uneven terrain. When this happens, gaps can appear along the bottom of the fence line. These openings can affect privacy, create potential escape routes for pets, and produce an uneven appearance across the fence.

Another consideration is structural support. Pre-made panels rely heavily on the frame of the panel itself. Over time, exposure to moisture, humidity, and changing soil conditions may weaken that frame, causing sections to sag or loosen.

How Built-On-Site Fences Work

Fences built on site are constructed piece by piece directly on the property. After the posts are set, installers attach rails and fence boards individually rather than attaching a large panel.

This method requires more craftsmanship, but it also allows installers to make adjustments throughout the process. These adjustments make a major difference when installing fences on properties that are not perfectly level.

By installing boards individually, contractors can gradually follow the natural slope of the yard. This helps maintain consistent privacy and eliminates the large gaps that can appear when panels are installed across uneven ground.

Building a fence on site also allows contractors to strengthen the overall structure. The spacing of rails, placement of fasteners, and positioning of boards can all be adjusted to create a stronger, longer-lasting fence.

For homeowners in Southeast Louisiana, where heavy rain, humidity, and occasional storms are common, this additional structural strength can be especially important.

Why Louisiana Weather Makes Installation Method Important

Outdoor structures in Southeast Louisiana must withstand challenging environmental conditions. High humidity, frequent rainfall, and shifting soil can all affect how fences perform over time.

A fence that is not properly reinforced may begin to lean or shift as soil expands and contracts with moisture changes. Strong winds during storms can also place stress on fence sections that are not adequately supported.

Industry organizations such as the American Fence Association emphasize that installation quality plays a major role in determining how long a fence lasts.

With a built-on-site fence, installers can adjust post spacing, reinforce structural areas, and ensure the fence follows the property line correctly. These small adjustments often make a significant difference in the long-term durability of the fence.

Custom Fences Provide More Design Flexibility

Another major advantage of building fences on site is the ability to customize the finished design. Pre-made panels are limited to the sizes and styles produced by the manufacturer. While those designs may work for some properties, they may not offer the flexibility many homeowners want.

Custom-built fences allow the installation to be tailored to the home and landscape. Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works installs cedar privacy fences, decorative wood fences, vinyl fencing systems, and custom ornamental iron fencing throughout Southeast Louisiana.

Homeowners often choose to add driveway gates, decorative entry gates, or custom iron accents as part of their fencing project. Because these fences are built on site, the design can be adjusted throughout the installation process to create a more cohesive finished appearance.

Helping Homeowners Decide Which Fence Is Best

Choosing the right type of fence installation often depends on the homeowner’s priorities. Pre-made panels may work well for projects where speed is important and the property is relatively flat.

However, homeowners who want stronger structural construction, greater customization, and a fence that fits their property precisely often prefer fences built board-by-board on site.

Pre-Made Panels vs Built Fences

Common Fence Installation Mistakes Homeowners Should Avoid

One of the most common mistakes homeowners make when installing a fence is choosing an installation method based solely on price. While lower-cost installation options may appear appealing initially, they may not provide the structural durability needed for long-term performance.

Another frequent issue occurs when fences are installed without accounting for the slope of the yard. When panels are used on uneven terrain, gaps may appear along the bottom of the fence. This can create privacy issues and reduce the overall appearance of the installation.

Improper post depth is another common problem. Fence posts must be set deep enough and secured properly to prevent shifting over time. In regions with soft soil or heavy rainfall, shallow posts can cause fences to lean or move.

Choosing experienced installers who understand local conditions can help homeowners avoid many of these issues before they become costly repairs.

How to Tell if a Fence Was Built Correctly

A properly built fence should appear straight, evenly spaced, and structurally secure along the entire fence line. One of the first things homeowners can check is the alignment of the posts and rails. Posts should be vertical and evenly spaced, with rails securely attached.

The boards themselves should follow the natural slope of the yard without leaving large gaps at the bottom. When a fence is built correctly, it should appear consistent and balanced even when the property changes elevation.

Another sign of quality installation is gate operation. Gates should open and close smoothly without dragging on the ground or pulling against the posts. Proper framing and reinforcement help maintain this alignment over time.

When fences are built using quality materials and professional installation techniques, they often require fewer repairs and provide longer-lasting performance.

Fence Repairs and Maintenance

Even well-built fences will eventually require maintenance. Posts may shift slightly over time, gates may require adjustment, and storms can occasionally cause damage.

Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works provides fence repair services throughout Southeast Louisiana, helping homeowners restore structural stability without replacing the entire fence.

Routine inspections and maintenance can often extend the life of a fence for many years.

FAQ: Fence Installation Methods

Are pre-made fence panels less durable than built fences?

Not necessarily, but built fences often provide stronger structural support and adapt better to uneven terrain.

Why do some fences have gaps at the bottom?

This often occurs when pre-made panels are installed on sloped yards where the panels cannot adjust to the ground.

What type of wood fence works best in Louisiana weather?

Cedar is a popular choice because it naturally resists moisture, insects, and decay.

Can custom gates be added to a fence installation?

Yes. Many homeowners add decorative entry gates or automatic driveway gates as part of their fencing system.

