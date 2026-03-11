Compass Intelligence Reveals 2026 AutoX Innovator Award Winners in Autotech, Autonomous Systems, and Physical AI

The 2026 AutoX Innovator Awards

CompassIntel honors 27 companies for tech innovation by contributing value and providing positive outcomes for a range of automotive and industrial industries.

From robotaxis and autonomous trucking to AI-powered robotics in logistics and manufacturing, we are witnessing the emergence of intelligent physical systems that will redefine our global economy.” — Stephanie Atkinson, CompassIntel.com

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Intelligence , a global technology market research and advisory firm, today announced the 3rd Edition winners of the 2026 AutoX Innovator Awards . The AutoX annual awards recognize the most innovative companies and technologies shaping the future of autonomous systems, electric mobility, robotics, fleets, edge AI, and physical AI.Nominations for the 2026 awards were submitted during January and February by editors, analysts, public relations leaders, marketing professionals, technology executives, and industry influencers.“Autonomous systems are evolving at an unprecedented pace as robotics, edge AI, and advanced vehicle technologies converge to create entirely new mobility ecosystems,” said Stephanie Atkinson of Compass Intelligence. “From robotaxis and autonomous trucking to AI-powered robotics in logistics and manufacturing, we are witnessing the emergence of intelligent physical systems that will redefine our global economy.” The companies recognized in this year’s AutoX Innovator Awards are leading that transformation.Introducing The 2026 AutoX Innovator Award Winners:• Autonomous Systems Innovator: ONDAS Autonomous Systems• Autonomous Mobile Robots Innovator: OMRON• Automated Guided Vehicle Innovator: Siemens• Autonomous Shuttle Innovator: Beep• Autonomous Delivery Innovator: Serve Robotics• Autonomous Trucking Innovator of the Year: Kodiak AI, Inc.• Autonomous Vehicle Innovator of the Year: Tesla• Autonomous Parking Innovator: Kakao Mobility• Autonomous Fleet Innovator of the Year: PlusAI• Physical AI Medical Solution Innovator: Endoquest Robotics• Physical AI Factory Solution Innovator: Vention• Physical AI Industrial Solution Innovator: Arduino UNO Q• Physical AI Logistics Solution Innovator: Corvus Robotics• Edge AI Developer Innovator: NVIDIA Jetson• Edge AI Analytics Innovator: Wind River• Edge AI Security Innovator: QNX• Edge AI Implementation Innovator: Cisco• EV Fleet Management Innovator: Verizon Connect• Electric Heavy-Duty/Trucking Innovator of the Year: Volvo FL Electric• Robotaxi Innovator: Momenta• Intelligent Traffic Infrastructure Innovator: NoTraffic• ADAS Innovator: APTIV• Automotive Infotainment Innovator: Cinemo• Electric & Autonomous Farming Innovator: PTx Trimble• Autonomous Drone Innovator: Zipline• Robotic Tactile Sensor Innovator: PaXini Tech• Industrial Robotics & Autonomous Systems Innovator: GrayMatter RoboticsFor more than two decades, Compass Intelligence has advised leading technology companies worldwide, providing market insights, strategic advisory services, and marketing guidance across emerging technology sectors. For more information on the AutoX Innovator Awards, visit: https://www.compassintelligence.com/autox-innovator-awards ----ABOUT COMPASSINTELCompass Intelligence is a global technology market research and advisory firm delivering strategic insights and consulting services to companies worldwide. The firm specializes in strategy acceleration, innovation and ideation, market segmentation, industry research and intelligence, survey design, and competitive analysis across the telecom, mobility, IoT, and automotive technology industries. Explore compassintel.com to learn more.ABOUT THE AutoX INNOVATOR AWARDSThe AutoX Innovator Awards (3rd Edition), is a CompassIntel Awards program to recognize, honor, and highlight the innovative companies, solutions, technologies, and products demonstrating value, breakthroughs, and innovation across autonomous systems, automotive, fleet, Edge AI, Physical AI, and related emerging technologies. The autoX brand has evolved to include autonomous and robotic systems, as they impact automotive and other industrial markets.

