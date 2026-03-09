The Boxery highlights bulk poly mailers as a practical option for e-commerce brands seeking to reduce dimensional shipping costs and streamline fulfillment.

As shipping costs rise, businesses are looking closely at packaging choices. Mailers offer a practical way to reduce excess space, standardize packing, and keep orders moving.” — Owner

NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As shipping rates and accessorial fees continue to pressure e-commerce margins, packaging is increasingly treated as an operational decision that can change the cost per shipment on every order. The Boxery , a U.S.-based online packaging supplier with more than 25 years in business, is highlighting how mailers—particularly poly mailers—can help many shippers reduce dimensional exposure, standardize pack-out, and keep fulfillment moving during high-volume periods. The guidance is aimed at small and mid-sized sellers that ship apparel, soft goods, and other non-fragile items where a right-sized shipping mailer can often replace a box.In 2026, cost-per-shipment pressure is coming from multiple directions at once: carrier changes that expand when large-package surcharges apply, returns that add a second shipping leg, and labor constraints that make slow pack-out an expensive bottleneck. The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts that U.S. retailers will process $849.9 billion in returns in 2025—equivalent to 15.8% of annual sales—and estimates that roughly 19.3% of online sales will be returned. Those levels are changing how operations teams evaluate packaging, because the “first-mile” choice can directly affect the cost and friction of a return shipment.The Boxery’s mailers portfolio includes poly mailers (flat, gusseted, returnable/double-seal options, and colored variations), poly bubble mailers for additional cushioning, and related shipping supplies designed to support consistent fulfillment. For mailer-based shipping, the operational goal is typically to reduce “shipping air” while maintaining appropriate product protection. When a box is materially larger than the contents, the package can become more vulnerable to surcharge triggers and dimensional-weight pricing, even if the item itself is light. When the package is right-sized, the shipment is often less costly to transport and easier to stage, label, and process.At the same time, packaging is increasingly tied to customer experience. Returns-friendly packaging formats are becoming a practical requirement in categories with higher return rates. Returnable poly mailers—often designed with two seals—can support exchanges and returns without requiring a customer to source new packaging. For many operations teams, this is not framed as a marketing feature; it is a reduction in support tickets, damage risk, and packing variability that can arise when returns are shipped in improvised materials.Security and discretion have also moved up the packaging priority list. The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General estimates that at least 58 million packages were stolen in 2024, underscoring the ongoing risk to residential delivery. While no packaging format can eliminate theft, many brands are adopting more discreet, opaque outer packaging to reduce visible cues about a shipment’s contents. For mailer shipments, an opaque layer and tamper-evident closure can support privacy and help recipients identify obvious signs of interference.For brands balancing sustainability goals with operational constraints, mailers can also be part of a right-sizing and waste-reduction approach when used appropriately. The Boxery offers poly mailer options that are marketed as recyclable (#4 plastic) and provides recycled-content options, including gray mailers described as made from 50% recycled materials on its Poly Mailers category page. Packaging decisions are increasingly made alongside compliance and reporting requirements in certain jurisdictions, and many procurement teams are seeking packaging formats that can be clearly specified, reordered consistently, and documented without ambiguity.Operational speed remains central to the cost-per-shipment equation. The Boxery ships from multiple strategically placed U.S. warehouses and offers same-day shipping on orders placed before 4 pm EST (for qualifying products), designed to help customers restock packaging supplies without long lead times. The company also advertises free shipping on all mailers, a policy intended to reduce landed cost and make bulk purchasing more predictable for small and mid-sized shippers.For procurement teams and operators, The Boxery recommends evaluating mailers within a simple decision framework that prioritizes measurable outcomes: (1) product fragility and damage history, (2) dimensional exposure and surcharge sensitivity, (3) return rate by category, (4) pack-out time and standardization, and (5) storage footprint for packaging inventory. In practice, many operations teams deploy mailers as a standardized solution for a defined set of SKUs—such as apparel or accessories—and reserve cartons and cushioning for fragile, high-value, or multi-item shipments.The full selection of Poly Mailers and related shipping mailers, including bulk purchasing options, is available here: https://www.theboxery.com/catalog.asp?d=103530&Name=Poly+Mailers About The BoxeryThe Boxery is a U.S.-based, online packaging supplier serving e-commerce, wholesale, commercial, and consumer customers with corrugated boxes, mailers, and shipping supplies. With 25+ years in business, multiple strategically placed U.S. warehouses, bulk/wholesale pricing programs, and custom printing options, The Boxery supports fast fulfillment for businesses that need reliable packaging at scale. The company offers same-day shipping on qualifying orders placed before 4 pm EST and free shipping on all mailers.

