PFU America, Inc. and The Crowley Company Partner to Deliver Certified PaperStream® Capture Pro Solutions

This collaboration combines advanced capture PaperStream® software with proven digitization expertise to accelerate customer digital transformation initiatives.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PFU America, Inc. , the U.S.-based subsidiary of PFU Limited and the leader in document scanning solutions, today announced that The Crowley Company has become a newly certified PaperStream® Capture Pro Reseller Partner. This designation positions The Crowley Company as one of approximately 20 certified partners with deep expertise on PaperStream Capture Pro following the successful completion of an extensive, in-depth training and certification program.Through this partnership, PFU America, Inc. will leverage The Crowley Company’s longstanding leadership in document digitization, imaging services, and high-performance capture solutions to help organizations modernize and optimize their document workflows.PaperStream Capture Pro is an enterprise-grade, AI-enabled front-end capture software solution designed to streamline document digitization, automate data extraction, and improve operational efficiency. Built to support Ricoh workgroup, departmental, and production scanners, the software solution delivers advanced image processing, automated indexing, batch separation, barcode and patch code recognition, and seamless integration into downstream document management systems. PaperStream Capture Pro helps organizations accelerate digital transformation initiatives by evolving unstructured documents into high-quality, AI-ready, actionable data that can drive automation, insight, and measurable business outcomes.“Expanding our PaperStream Capture Pro reseller network with highly qualified partners like The Crowley Company reflects our commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable capture solutions to customers across industries,” said Satoshi Kubo, President and CEO, PFU America, Inc. “Crowley’s deep expertise in digitization workflows, imaging technologies, and complex document environments makes them an ideal partner. Together, we are expanding access to intelligent capture solutions that help organizations modernize information management and extract greater value from their data.”RICOH fi-7700 flatbed production document scanner“We are pleased to welcome Ricoh to The Crowley Company’s expanding portfolio of best-in-class digitization solutions,” said Matthew McCabe, Vice President of Hardware Sales and Marketing, The Crowley Company. “Ricoh’s workgroup, departmental, and production scanners and software strengthen our ability to deliver scalable, high-performance capture solutions across a wide range of customer environments. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing complete, end-to-end digitization ecosystems that support both immediate operational needs and long-term digital transformation.”As a certified PaperStream Capture Pro Reseller Partner, The Crowley Company is now authorized to provide consultation, implementation guidance, and support for customers seeking advanced capture capabilities integrated with Ricoh scanning hardware. The certification underscores The Crowley Company’s successful completion of PFU America, Inc.’s rigorous training program and validates its technical proficiency in deploying PaperStream Capture Pro within diverse operational environments.The Crowley Company is a unique blend of scanner manufacturer, scan system distributor, and digitization services bureau. This combination allows the company to understand the complexities of archival preservation, records management, and other imaging industry challenges from every angle, providing a competitive and technological edge that cannot be found elsewhere. For more information, please visit our website.###About The Crowley CompanyFor more than 45 years, The Crowley Company has provided digital and analog preservation solutions to government agencies, public institutions, records management, libraries, museums, and cultural heritage organizations worldwide. Crowley delivers end-to-end solutions that help institutions protect originals, preserve and provide access to their collections for future generations. For more information, please visit https://thecrowleycompany.com About PFUPFU Limited was founded in Japan in 1960. Based on the skills acquired through computer development, we develop and supply document imaging related products and services, such as image scanners. We also provide support services for building and operating IT infrastructures that contribute to the safety and security of our customers. We at PFU will continue to evolve our edge devices to contribute to our customers’ business process reforms and Digital Transformation, provide the services that support them, and contribute to the development of a sustainable world. For more information, please visit https://www.pfu.ricoh.com/global/ PFU America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of PFU Limited and the leader in document scanning solutions.About RicohRicoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2025, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,527 billion yen (approx. 16.8 billion USD). It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future. For further information, please visit http://www.ricoh.com/ Copyright ©2026 PFU America, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Ricoh and the Ricoh logo are the registered trademarks of Ricoh Company, Ltd. registered in the United States and other countries.

