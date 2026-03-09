2026 Anderson Ranch Reservoir kokanee outlook

The kokanee fishery at Anderson Ranch Reservoir is managed by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game with specific performance objectives. Management targets include an average angler catch rate of 0.5 fish per hour of fishing effort and harvested kokanee averaging more than 12 inches in length. Since 2024, both these objectives have been successfully met.

To evaluate whether these objectives are being met, Idaho Fish and Game biologists conduct creel surveys each summer during the peak of kokanee season. These surveys collect data on angler catch rates, harvested fish sizes, and overall angler satisfaction.

In addition, biologists conduct netting surveys each fall after mature kokanee leave the reservoir to spawn. These surveys provide information on the relative abundance of kokanee and help forecast the strength of future fishing seasons.

Based on recent survey data and population monitoring efforts, anglers can look forward to another productive kokanee season at Anderson Ranch Reservoir in 2026.

For more information about fishing opportunities in the Magic Valley Region, visit the Idaho Fish and Game website or contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.