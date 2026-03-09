Blue Star Mothers Honor Women Leaders Supporting Military Families

Official logo of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., a congressionally chartered nonprofit supporting military families, veterans, and Gold Star families nationwide.

National military mothers organization honors women supporting service members, veterans, and military families during Women’s History Month.

From our founding mothers to the women serving today, leadership and service have always defined Blue Star Mothers and our support for military families.” — Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation observes Women’s History Month, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., a Congressionally Chartered nonprofit organization supporting military families, proudly recognizes the women who have led, served, and strengthened America’s Armed Forces community for more than eight decades.

Founded in 1942 during World War II by mothers with children serving overseas, Blue Star Mothers of America emerged as a national voice for military families during one of the most defining periods in United States history. In 1960, the organization was granted a Congressional Charter, solidifying its place as a nationally recognized veterans and military support organization.

Today, the mission continues through a nationwide network of chapters dedicated to supporting active duty service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve families, and Gold Star families.

“From our founding mothers in 1942 to the women currently serving in our Armed Forces, leadership and service have always defined who we are,” said Karen Stillwell, National President of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. “Women’s History Month reminds us that women serve our nation in uniform, in their communities, and in leadership roles across the country. Blue Star Mothers proudly stands in that legacy.”

Throughout American history, women have played an essential role in sustaining the military community as service members, advocates, organizers, and family leaders.

Blue Star Mothers mobilized during World War II to support deployed troops. During the Vietnam era, members provided advocacy and emotional support to families navigating uncertainty. In the post-9/11 generation, chapters expanded care package programs, community service initiatives, and veteran outreach efforts nationwide.

Women currently serve in every branch of the United States Armed Forces, and many Blue Star Mothers are mothers of daughters serving in uniform, reflecting the evolving leadership of women within the Armed Forces.

As a national military mothers organization, Blue Star Mothers of America represents thousands of volunteer hours annually in support of service members and veterans. Local chapters are led by women balancing family responsibilities, careers, and community service, demonstrating that leadership is built through action and commitment.

Women’s History Month provides an opportunity not only to reflect on the past, but to recognize the ongoing leadership of women in military support organizations across the country. Service does not end when a son or daughter enlists. For Blue Star Mothers, service continues through advocacy, volunteerism, and strengthening military families at the community level.

As Blue Star Mothers of America enters its 84th year of service, the organization continues to expand its national footprint through chapter development, outreach programs, and partnerships that support military and veteran families. Strong military families strengthen the nation.

Blue Star Mothers of America invites eligible military mothers to become part of a national sisterhood dedicated to service, honor, and leadership. Eligible members include mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, foster mothers, and female legal guardians of service members and veterans.

To find a local chapter or begin the membership process, visit www.bluestarmothers.org.

About Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a Congressionally Chartered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1942. The organization supports active duty service members, veterans, National Guard, Reserve, and Gold Star families through local chapters across the United States. Through volunteer service, community outreach, and advocacy, Blue Star Mothers strengthens military families nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.