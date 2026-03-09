Boston Pads Launches 'Property Vault,' a Powerful Off-Market Listing Database Built for Real Estate Transactions

Boston Pads

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston Pads, the full-stack real estate ecosystem known for its expansive Massachusetts database and landlord network, today announced the official launch of Property Vault, a cutting edge off-market listings database designed to create greater transactions for both residential and investment sales.Property Vault was built to solve one of the most persistent challenges in real estate: accessing and managing off-market opportunities efficiently while matching serious buyers and sellers with precision. With this new platform, Boston Pads empowers agents to unlock hidden inventory, streamline deal flow, and manage relationships throughout the entire sales lifecycle.“At Boston Pads, we’ve always believed that the future of real estate belongs to agents who leverage technology, create opportunity and provide more choices,” said Demetrios Salpoglou, CEO of Boston Pads. “Property Vault gives agents a centralized, intelligent system to manage off-market listings, connect motivated buyers and sellers, and close deals faster.”Property Vault enables agents to enter off-market listings with complete property details for individual clients, ensuring that opportunities are securely organized and easily searchable. The system’s advanced Seller Matching feature helps buyers identify sellers with off-market listings that align with their preferences, while buyer matching connects sellers to qualified buyers whose criteria match their properties.To support confidentiality and compliance, the platform includes integrated NDA tracking for both buyers and sellers, allowing agents to manage sensitive information with confidence and transparency.Beyond matching capabilities, Property Vault functions as a full CRM built specifically for investment and residential sales. Agents can manage leads from first contact through closing, track action items, and export tasks directly to their preferred calendar applications. The system also allows agents to add their own leads or claim leads generated through Boston Pads’ high-traffic websites, ensuring no opportunity goes unclaimed.Real-time communication is central to the platform’s design. Email and text alerts notify agents, sales managers, and clients when property matches are identified, creating immediate engagement and accelerating the path to a transaction. Agents can also create customized property search alerts for clients, delivering curated opportunities directly to their inbox or mobile device.As Boston Pads continues expanding its full-stack real estate ecosystem across Massachusetts, Property Vault represents the next evolution in empowering agents with data-driven tools that increase efficiency, visibility, and deal velocity.With off-market opportunities playing an increasingly critical role in Boston’s competitive housing environment, Property Vault positions Boston Pads agents at the forefront of innovation, equipped not only with inventory, but with intelligence.For more information about Property Vault or to learn how to become part of the Boston Pads network, visit https://bostonpads.com

