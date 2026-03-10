Zovia Studio launches Zupply to help households track grocery spending through receipt insights

Groceries are getting expensive. Zupply shows you exactly why.

The new mobile app helps shoppers understand grocery costs, spot spending patterns, and build a clearer view of household food expenses over time.

Most people know their grocery bill feels higher, but they do not have a clean way to understand what is actually changing. Zupply is meant to make grocery spending more visible and understandable.” — Bharath Pasupuleti

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zovia Studio today announced the launch of Zupply , a mobile app designed to help households better understand grocery spending through receipt-based insights. As food prices continue to fluctuate and shopping habits become harder to track across stores and trips, Zupply gives users a simpler way to see where their money is going.Many shoppers save grocery receipts only briefly, if at all. Over time, that makes it difficult to understand how much they are spending, which items are quietly getting more expensive, and how buying patterns change from week to week. Zupply was created to make that information more visible and more useful in everyday life.With Zupply, users can upload grocery receipts and turn them into structured shopping records. The app helps households build a clearer picture of their spending by organizing purchases over time and surfacing useful insights from past trips. Rather than relying on memory or scattered paper receipts, users can begin to see longer-term patterns in food costs and household shopping behavior.Zupply is designed for real-world use by everyday shoppers who want more clarity without adding friction to their routine. By making grocery receipt information easier to access and understand, the app aims to support better budgeting awareness and more informed shopping decisions.“Most people know their grocery bill feels higher, but they do not have a clean way to understand what is actually changing,” said Bharath Pasupuleti, founder of Zovia Studio. “Zupply is meant to make grocery spending more visible, more understandable, and less easy to lose track of.”Zupply is part of Zovia Studio’s broader effort to build thoughtful, practical software for everyday life. The company focuses on tools that help people organize information, reduce friction, and feel more in control of the things they manage regularly.The app is now available on iOS and Android for users who want a better way to understand grocery purchases and household food spending over time.About ZupplyZupply is a mobile app from Zovia Studio that helps households better understand grocery spending through receipt-based insights and organized purchase history.About Zovia StudioZovia Studio is an independent software studio building practical tools for everyday life. Its products focus on clarity, organization, and reducing friction in the routines people manage every day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.