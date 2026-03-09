Press Releases

03/09/2026

Attorney General Tong to Continue Case Against Live Nation for Illegally Monopolizing Live Entertainment Industry

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following multistate statement regarding the ongoing antitrust case against Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, for illegally monopolizing the live entertainment industry and concert ticketing services:

“In May 2024, a bipartisan group of state attorneys general joined the U.S. Department of Justice to sue Live Nation for monopolizing the market for ticketing and using its monopoly power in the concert venue market to reinforce and protect that monopoly. For too long, Live Nation has raked in billions from a monopoly that has made it harder for consumers to see the artists they love, stifled artists, and increased the price of tickets for countless music fans.

“The case against Live Nation is strong, and the state coalition is committed to holding the company accountable for its illegal behavior, protecting consumers, and restoring competition to this market. The settlement recently announced does not adequately remedy the harms to the marketplace for live music and to concertgoers caused by Live Nation. We are willing and able to stand with other partner states to continue litigating this case without the federal government so that we can hold Live Nation accountable in court and secure appropriate relief in this case.

“As state attorneys general and antitrust enforcers, we are fully committed to protecting our citizens from illegal monopolies and restoring competition to the live music marketplace.”

States continuing the case against Live Nation include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia.



