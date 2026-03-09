Motorcycle Crash Claims The Life Of 17-Year-Old Female In Cecil County

March 9, 2026

(ELKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old female in Cecil County yesterday.

The deceased and passenger of a Kawasaki motorcycle is identified as a 17-year-old female of Wilmington, Delaware. The driver of the Kawasaki, a 19-year-old male, and the passenger, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where the female was later pronounced deceased. The driver of a Yamaha motorcycle was reported uninjured.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to Maryland Route 213 at Leeds Road for a report of a motorcycle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Kawasaki and the Yamaha were both traveling south on Maryland Route 213, when the Kawasaki attempted to pass the Yamaha, and for reasons unknown, struck the left side of the Yamaha.

The roadway was closed for more than one hour for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to lead the active and ongoing investigation.

Maryland State Police remind motorcyclists to ride responsibly by being visible, riding defensively (assume you are invisible to drivers), and wearing proper gear. Troopers also remind motorists to stay vigilant, share the road, and look twice.

