JUNO ENERGY™ Charges Into Retail with Nationwide Sprouts Farmers Market Exclusive

TENAFLY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUNO ENERGY™, the premier provider of clean-label functional beverages, today announced its major retail debut with Sprouts Farmers Market. JUNO ENERGY’s signature 12oz sleek cans will be available to health-conscious consumers at Sprouts locations chainwide starting March 1st, 2026.

This move marks a strategic pivot for the brand, bringing its popular products to retail for the first time after a successful online-only run. With national distribution through KeHE, the brand now has the service and scale needed to support a strong brick-and-mortar rollout.

Clean Energy, Elevated

Unlike traditional energy drinks often saturated with synthetic additives, JUNO ENERGY™ is built on a foundation of premium, high-quality ingredients with peak effectiveness. The 12oz sleek cans feature the brand’s flagship formulation, which utilizes:

- Organic Green Coffee Bean Extract: For 125mg of smooth, sustained energy without the typical caffeine crash.

- Organic Fruit Juices and Extracts: Only using premium real fruit juice and extracts adds rich flavor with no pesky “natural flavors”

- Essential Electrolytes: A blend of Celtic Salt, calcium, and potassium to ensure optimal hydration.

- Clean Label Integrity: A commitment to effectiveness, the best ingredients and transparency for the modern consumer.

“Our partnership with Sprouts represents a massive milestone in our mission to redefine what energy looks and feels like,” said a representative from JUNO ENERGY™. “By entering the Forager Program, we are bringing our 'clean energy' solution directly to the aisles where our customers shop for wellness”.

Expanding the Energy Ecosystem

The retail launch builds on the recent debut of JUNO ENERGY™ Shots. Offered in a convenient 2.5oz format and currently available on Amazon, the shots deliver the same clean, high-standard energy boost in a more concentrated form. While the 12oz cans take center stage at Sprouts, the shots expand the brand’s reach and serve as a strategic extension within the growing functional beverage category.

To find out more about our products, or to get information on where to find our products at Sprouts Farmers Market locations, visit https://juno.energy/.

JUNO ENERGY™ is a cutting-edge beverage company committed to enhancing daily life through scientifically formulated, clean-label energy solutions. By prioritizing high-quality ingredients like organic green coffee bean extracts and essential minerals with no “natural flavors”, JUNO ENERGY™ supports peak performance without the jitters associated with traditional products.

