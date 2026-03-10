Dump’d Dumplings Launches Nationwide, Bringing Cult-Favorite Street-Inspired Dumplings to Freezers Across the Country
Globally Inspired, American-Made Dumplings Now Available Direct-to-Consumer & in Select Fine Restaurants
For five years, Bao Brewhouse has been a staple of the Denver food scene. Michael Swift, an award-winning chef and culinary innovator, saw an opportunity to take his most in-demand item to a national audience. “A million dumplings out of one restaurant proves people are craving something different,” said Swift, founder of Bao Brewhouse and Dump’d Dumplings. “Dump’d is our answer to boring frozen food. We’re taking the flavors that made us a local obsession and bringing them to freezers nationwide.”
To expand beyond the restaurant, Swift partnered with longtime friend and serial entrepreneur Shawn Sabo, known for launching multiple successful consumer brands including Beatport, Evolab, Manufactured Superstars and Beta Nightclub. “Michael didn’t just create a product – he created momentum – a new interest,” said Shawn Sabo, CEO of Dump’d Dumplings. “From day one, I knew we had something special. Dump’d isn’t playing the same game as traditional Asian dumpling brands, and we’re not chasing authenticity. The goal is to create something entirely new – American-made, globally inspired, bold as hell. This is stateside street food, and we’re just getting started.”
Every Dump’d dumpling is hand-finished by skilled chefs, flash-frozen to lock in freshness, and made using state-of-the-art automated equipment in Denver. The brand prioritizes premium ingredients, transparency, and quality, with no fillers, shortcuts, or “mystery meat.”
The launch lineup features eight globally inspired, unapologetically American varieties, including Bao Brewhouse favorites as well as new, innovative concoctions:
Kobe Beef Dumpling – The Heavyweight
Cheeseburger Dumpling – The Rebel
Pork Soup Dumpling – The OG
Philly Cheesesteak – The Philly
Buffalo Garlic Chicken – Hot Wings in a Dumpling
Chicken Lemongrass – Lemongrass Lightning
Mushroom Dumpling – The Plant-Based Player
BIG on Pig – Spicy Pork Dumpling
Each variety blends global street food inspiration with American flavor innovation, creating bold, craveable dumplings unlike anything else in the freezer aisle. Nationwide shipping ensures restaurant-quality taste from Denver to anywhere in the lower 48 states typically within 24–48 hours.
Dump’d Dumplings are now available across the U.S. from: https://dumpddumplings.com/ with bags starting at $49.99 or just $4 per serving.
About Dump’d Dumplings
Dump’d Dumplings is a Denver-based frozen dumpling brand bringing bold, street-inspired flavors to American kitchens. Founded by a team of food lovers tired of bland freezer-aisle options, Dump’d creates globally influenced, American-made dumplings that celebrate street-food culture. With more than one million dumplings sold through their restaurant and a nationwide direct-to-consumer platform, Dump’d is redefining what frozen dumplings can be.
For wholesale inquiries, please contact: wholesale@dumpddumplings.com
Dump'd Dumplings
