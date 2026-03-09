Looper Insights’ Francesca Pezzoli to Speak at SportsPro New York on AI, Streaming and the Future of Sports Distribution

SportsPro New York

Session with NBA technology leader Ken DeGennaro will explore how artificial intelligence and advanced data infrastructure are powering global sports growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looper Insights, the leading CTV merchandising analytics platform, today announced that Francesca Pezzoli, Vice President of Marketing, will participate in a featured session at SportsPro New York, taking place March 12-13, 2026.Pezzoli will join Ken DeGennaro, Executive Vice President of Media Operations and Technology at the National Basketball Association, for a session titled “The NBA Tech Stack: Powering Global Growth.”The discussion will examine how the NBA leverages artificial intelligence, advanced data infrastructure and streaming platforms to drive global audience growth and deepen fan engagement in an increasingly connected TV-first media landscape.As sports distribution continues to evolve toward direct-to-consumer and streaming environments, the session will explore how AI-powered analytics, real-time data and technology are shaping how live sports are produced, surfaced and discovered by fans around the world.“Live sports remain one of the most powerful forces in media, but the rules of visibility are changing fast,” said Francesca Pezzoli. “In a streaming-first world, success is no longer just about owning the rights; it’s about how effectively those moments are surfaced across connected TV interfaces and digital ecosystems. AI is becoming central to that shift, helping leagues understand fan behaviour, optimise distribution and ultimately ensure that the right content finds the right audience at the right moment.”Looper Insights recently explored this shift in its latest analysis of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game and NBCUniversal’s cross-platform strategy to drive tune-in across NBC and Peacock, highlighting how a small number of premium connected TV placements can deliver disproportionate visibility and reach for major live sports events.The full report is available here Pezzoli’s session at SportsPro New York will explore how leagues such as the NBA are building sophisticated technology stacks combining AI, data analytics and streaming infrastructure to support the next phase of global sports growth.SportsPro New York brings together senior leaders from sports leagues, media companies, technology providers and streaming platforms to explore the future of sports distribution, fan engagement and digital innovation.About Looper InsightsLooper Insights is the CTV merchandising analytics platform trusted by the world's leading studios, streamers, broadcasters, and regulators, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney, TNT, NBCU, ITVX, and Ofcom. We track how and where content appears across hundreds of connected TV devices in more than 25 countries, transforming visibility into measurable performance through our proprietary MPV™ (Media Placement Value) framework. From blockbuster launches to live sports, Looper helps marketing, content, and operations teams see what's promoted, prove what works, and act on it, all in real-time. Looper Insights’ award-winning products include the Sports Visibility Tracker, a recipient of the TVBEurope Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Award, and the AI Strategy Planner, named a Top 20 Game-Changing Use of AI by Media Play News.Looper Insights Media Placement Value (MPV™)The company’s proprietary MPV™ framework has become the industry standard for understanding and valuing visibility across the CTV ecosystem. MPV™ (Media Placement Value), measures how visible a title, service, or event is across the streaming user interface; $MPV™ (Dollar Media Placement Value), assigns a dollar value to each placement, estimating the cost to reach an audience based on its location, size, and platform value; and pMPV™ (Performance Media Placement Value), estimates the impressions generated by that visibility to help teams predict audience exposure and campaign performance. Together, MPV™, $MPV™, and pMPV™ deliver a transparent measure of discoverability, allowing studios, streamers, broadcasters, and rights-holders to forecast return on investment (ROI), benchmark competitive presence, and optimize for the placements that deliver the greatest commercial impact.###Media Contact:Tracy Akselrud, Looper Insights, 1 3107091560, tracy.akselrud@looperinsights.com, https://looperinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.