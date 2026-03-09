New Survey Finds Gen Z Mothers Are Not Impressed by Trump Administration

A nationally commissioned survey of more than 500 Gen Z mothers reveals sharp divisions in how the youngest generation of American moms evaluates federal policy under President Trump.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A nationally commissioned survey of more than 500 Gen Z mothers reveals sharp divisions in how the youngest generation of American moms evaluates federal policy under President Trump, with childcare cost management earning the lowest marks of any category assessed.The research was independently commissioned and directed by Christine Michel Carter , a journalist whose work appears in Forbes, and fielded through SurveyMonkey. It surveyed 519 Gen Z mothers using a net sentiment framework to translate survey responses into a transparent policy report card. Forbes did not commission or validate the research. The findings arrive as Congress debates childcare infrastructure, labor policy, and reproductive healthcare, offering an early look at how the first wave of Gen Z mothers is judging federal action on issues central to family life. The full article is available here. Key FindingsChildcare Cost Management: DChildcare was the only policy area in which negative sentiment outweighed positive sentiment. While 43% of respondents said federal childcare funding should increase, only 35% said the administration has been supportive of parents managing childcare costs, compared to 38% who said unsupportive. Carter's analysis notes that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act's tax-based approach, including an expanded child tax credit of up to approximately $2,200 per child, may not address the core issues of availability, waitlists, and upfront costs that families face.Workplace Policy: BWorkplace policy received the strongest marks overall. Forty-two percent of Gen Z mothers said federal labor and workplace decisions have made workplaces more supportive of women's rights, versus 28% who said less supportive. The partisan divide, however, is substantial: 65% of Republican Gen Z mothers view workplaces as more supportive, while 42% of Democratic Gen Z mothers say the opposite.Maternal Healthcare and Reproductive Policy: CReproductive and maternal healthcare produced a nearly even split: 37% said access has become easier under the Trump administration, and 35% said harder. Among Republican respondents, 61% perceived improved access; among Democrats, 51% said access has become harder. Carter's reporting notes that policy shifts related to Title X restrictions, contraception coverage, and religious exemptions have been interpreted through sharply different ideological lenses."Gen Z mothers are not evaluating this administration as a monolith," said Christine Michel Carter. "Their assessments vary significantly by policy area and party identification. The childcare gap is particularly telling: tax relief and direct investment are not the same thing, and young mothers seem to know the difference."About the SurveyThis survey of 519 Gen Z mothers was independently commissioned by Christine Michel Carter at her own direction and expense. Design, fielding, and analysis were conducted with SurveyMonkey under Carter's direction. The research was not commissioned, funded, or validated by Forbes. Carter subsequently published the findings in Forbes as part of her contributor work. The respondent pool was politically balanced, with 38% identifying as Republican and 35% as Democrat. A net sentiment framework was used to derive letter grades directly from survey data, converting the balance of positive and negative responses into a consistent, transparent evaluation scale.Grade scale: A = net score +25 or higher; B = +10 to +24; C = -9 to +9; D = -10 to -24 (or the lowest-scoring category, as applied to childcare); F = -25 or lower.About Christine Michel CarterChristine Michel Carter is a Baltimore-based author, journalist, and maternal policy advocate whose work has appeared in TIME, Forbes, HuffPost, and Parents. She has collaborated with the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls on maternal and childcare policy, and received a Congressional Citation from the U.S. Senate for her work ensuring Black mothers and mothers of color have access to critical health information. She has worked alongside former Senator and Vice President Kamala Harris on maternal health initiatives and endorsed the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act before Congress.Media ContactFor press inquiries or to request an interview with Christine Michel Carter, please contact Christine directly at christine.michel.carter@gmail.com.

