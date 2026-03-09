HonorHealth first in nation to use new handheld robotics for joint replacement

Dr. Doug Werner, orthopedic surgeon, HonorHealth HonorHealth Mako team HonorHealth Mako surgical team

HonorHealth is first in the nation to use new handheld robotic technology for joint replacement, bringing greater precision and personalization to surgery.

This technology allows us to deliver highly personalized care with unprecedented precision. It helps optimize alignment, protect healthy tissue and improve outcomes for joint replacement patients.” — Doug Werner, M.D.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading Valley-based nonprofit healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix area, today announced it is the first health system in the nation to perform joint replacement surgery using Stryker’s new Mako RPS handheld robotics technology, bringing a new level of precision and personalization to orthopedic care in Arizona.The advanced device enhances the surgeon’s ability to plan and perform joint replacement procedures with real-time data and robotic guidance. Unlike traditional techniques, the handheld robotics system allows surgeons to make highly accurate bone preparation and implant placement decisions tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy.By combining advanced robotics with the expertise of HonorHealth’s board-certified orthopedic surgeons, patients may benefit from more precise implant positioning, improved alignment and a personalized surgical experience.“This technology allows us to deliver highly personalized care with an unprecedented level of accuracy and precision,” said Doug Werner, M.D. , orthopedic surgeon at HonorHealth. “It gives us the ability to plan each procedure in meticulous detail while remaining adaptable in the operating room. This combination of precision and flexibility helps us optimize alignment, protect healthy tissue, and ultimately improve patient outcomes - enabling patients to move better, experience less pain, and recover with greater confidence.”“Bringing this handheld robotics technology to HonorHealth reflects our commitment to investing in innovations that support patient care,” said Gayle Cassidy, AVP, HonorHealth Orthopedics. “This technology has the potential to reduce case time and anesthesia exposure, and it may eliminate the need for pre-operative radiation or full-leg CT scans in some cases. Most importantly, it supports our goal of delivering safer, more personalized joint replacement care for the communities we serve.”HonorHealth Orthopedics is known for minimally invasive techniques and collaborative care that supports patients before, during and after surgery. The integration of this new technology demonstrates HonorHealth’s commitment to pairing leading-edge tools with clinical expertise to deliver safer, more personalized joint replacement.The first procedure was completed on January 13, 2026, at HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center and more than 55 cases have been performed so far.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

HonorHealth. All of us. All for you.

