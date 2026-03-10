Announcing the Release of the Business Fable Crash and [Burn] LEARN Revealing Hidden Leadership Blind Spots

Julien Godbarge, author of Crash and [Burn] LEARN. "I crashed, but you don't have to." Crash and [Burn] Learn is a Business Fable for CEOs who want to prevent burnout.

Executive consultant Julien Godbarge shares lessons from his own leadership collapse to help CEOs and high-performing professionals to recognize burnout signs.

I crashed, but you don't have to.” — Julien Godbarge

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive burnout is quietly becoming one of the most serious leadership risks in modern business. Behind the boardroom confidence, aggressive growth strategies, and high-stakes decision making, many executives are carrying a pressure load that few organizations openly discuss.

A new book, Crash and [Burn] LEARN: 10 Blind Spots that Lead to Burnout by executive consultant Julien Godbarge, pulls back the curtain on what happens when high-performing leaders push past their limits without realizing the hidden psychological patterns driving their decisions.

Written as a business fable, the book follows fictional CEO Jason Marchand as he navigates rapid growth, acquisitions, investor pressure, and the relentless demands of modern executive leadership. On the surface, Jason appears to be winning. Behind the scenes, anxiety mounts, relationships strain, and invisible blind spots quietly distort his judgment until the pressure becomes impossible to ignore.

The result is a story that blends narrative tension with practical leadership insight, offering readers both a compelling storyline and a framework for recognizing the patterns that lead many executives toward burnout.

Godbarge knows the topic personally.

In 2023, while serving as a CEO, he experienced the kind of leadership collapse that many executives quietly endure but rarely discuss publicly. What followed was a long period of reflection, recovery, and research into the behavioral patterns that drive burnout at the highest levels of leadership. That journey ultimately became the foundation for Crash and [Burn] LEARN.

“Executive burnout doesn’t begin with exhaustion. It begins with identity. When your sense of worth becomes fused with performance, you start ignoring warning signs that would be obvious to anyone else.”

The book explores ten leadership blind spots that frequently appear in high-achieving executives. These patterns often look productive on the surface. They can even be rewarded in the short term. Over time, however, they distort decision-making, damage relationships, and quietly push leaders toward emotional and mental collapse.

Among the blind spots explored in the book are perfectionism, denial, isolation, control, and the internal pressure leaders place on themselves to perform at impossible standards.

Through Jason Marchand’s story, readers see how these patterns unfold in real time inside the mind of a driven leader who believes success will eventually deliver peace of mind.

Instead, it delivers something very different.

The narrative structure allows readers to experience the slow build of pressure alongside the protagonist, watching as ambition, responsibility, and internal expectations collide.

The result is a leadership story that feels less like a textbook and more like a mirror.

Early readers give the book five stars and say that the combination of storytelling and leadership insight makes it particularly powerful.

One reviewer described the book as “filled with essential leadership knowledge and impossible to put down,” noting that it provides practical insight for leaders at every level of an organization.

Another reviewer called the book “one of the most honest leadership books in years,” highlighting the author’s willingness to explore the deeper emotional and psychological drivers behind executive burnout.

Several readers noted that the business-fable format makes complex leadership concepts easier to understand and apply.

“The fable format is brilliant,” one reviewer wrote. “It brings real leadership challenges to life and makes the lessons stick.”

Another reviewer described the book as a rare combination of vulnerability and practical wisdom.

“It doesn’t just diagnose what goes wrong under pressure,” the reviewer wrote. “It shows how to grow from it.”

That response reflects one of Godbarge’s core goals in writing the book.

Rather than presenting leadership burnout as a personal failure, Crash and [Burn] LEARN frames it as a systemic issue rooted in identity, expectations, and leadership culture.

“The business world is full of conversations about productivity, performance, and growth,” Godbarge said. “But we rarely talk honestly about the human cost that sometimes comes with those expectations.”

The book encourages executives to recognize early warning signs before burnout reaches the breaking point. By identifying the ten blind spots outlined in the story, leaders can begin addressing the patterns that quietly drive unhealthy work habits and unsustainable leadership expectations.

The message resonates beyond CEOs.

Readers across different stages of their careers have noted that the lessons apply just as much to emerging leaders and professionals preparing for larger roles.

“It challenges how you think about leadership and personal growth,” wrote one reviewer. “It feels like learning from a mentor who has been through it and wants you to avoid the same pitfalls.”

Another reader emphasized the book’s relevance in today’s high-pressure business environment.

“In today’s fast-paced business world, this book helps keep leaders aware of the internal and external pressures that can impact decision making.”

In addition to the story itself, Crash and [Burn] LEARN introduces a practical framework leaders can use to identify and address burnout risk within their organizations.

The framework is designed to help executives recognize the patterns that typically precede leadership collapse, giving them the opportunity to intervene early and rebuild more sustainable performance habits.

Today, Godbarge works with CEOs, founders, and leadership teams through his consulting practice, helping organizations address the same blind spots explored in the book.

His work focuses on building leadership cultures that support both high performance and long-term resilience.

Because, as he learned firsthand, the two are inseparable.

“Speed and growth are powerful forces,” Godbarge said. “But if you don’t build guardrails around them, they eventually push leaders past the point where they can function effectively.”

Crash and [Burn] LEARN is available on Amazon in Kindle, Kindle Unlimited, and paperback formats.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Julien Godbarge is an executive consultant and founder of GEM Consulting Solutions, where he works with CEOs and leadership teams to build sustainable performance systems and identify the blind spots that lead to burnout. After experiencing executive burnout firsthand as a CEO, Godbarge began studying the patterns that drive leadership collapse and how organizations can prevent it.

Those lessons led him to write Crash and [Burn] LEARN: 10 Blind Spots that Lead to Burnout, a business fable designed to help leaders recognize the warning signs of burnout before they reach a breaking point.

Today, he advises executives, leadership teams, and private equity organizations on building cultures that support both growth and resilience.

He lives in Pennsylvania with his family.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.