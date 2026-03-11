International Polo Tour® Announces September 19 Thailand Sunset Polo® White Lotus 250th Anniversary Cup

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an unprecedented twist on an annual celebration, one honoring the 250th anniversary of America, the renowned International Polo Tour (IPT) will be returning to Virginia September 19th for the IPT Sunset Polo Invitational World Cup. The IPT will face off against long-time ally Thailand in a cinematic White Lotus-themed evening bringing together culture, luxury, global connection, philanthropy, and what it truly means to honor history. These events are presented in part by SINGHA, the Thai American Association, as well as Hotels at Sea Luxury cruises, producing the new White Lotus Asia cruise sailing January 13, 2027.Set at the award-winning Morven Park International Equestrian Center in Leesburg, Virginia, a powerful venue capable of providing enhanced hospitality experiences as well as premium viewing opportunities, this year’s IPT Sunset Polowill welcome key ambassadors from Thailand, embracing one of the United States’ longest-lasting allies while inviting attendees to enjoy a luxurious backdrop drawing from Thai culture. Additionally, the evening will spotlight America’s vibrant story, commemorating 250 years of determination by uplifting our nation’s value of unity.The night’s array of excitement will include a Celebrity All Star Polo Match (NFL & NBC/Bravo All stars), Team USA vs Thailand, and the now-annual International Polo Tour Crypto Cup held in association with FAIM.WORLD, a web3 developer specializing in the creation of digital collectibles for fans to enjoy for life. The final match will also be held in memory of Stuart Allen Weinstein-Bacal, an avid polo supporter as well as friend to the greater DC area who succumbed to cancer in February.For more than a decade, IPT Sunset Polohas welcomed thousands of spectators, blending world-class sport and entertainment with philanthropic contributions to long-term partner We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC). Past games have featured top international players and sports luminaries including NFL legend Tim Johnson and NFL star Josh Norman (also an ABC’s Dancing with the Stars finalist). Proceeds directly benefit WWSC’s mission of providing emotional and financial support to families battling cancer, such as covering childcare, transportation, counseling, and household assistance.“We are incredibly excited to be bringing IPT Sunset Poloback for yet another incredible night,” said Tareq Salahi, Founder and Team Captain of the International Polo Tour“Each year, this event lights a brilliant spark in our community, bringing everyone together for an unforgettable, adrenaline-fueled celebration. This year, we will hit a new level, one truly fitting for our amazing country’s birthday while continuing to uplift those who have made it all possible. We hope to see all of our loyal fans there!”Following the night’s matches, IPT Sunset Polowill conclude with an LED Drone Show followed by Thailand Cultural Fashion Show. Information for the official After-Party will be announced in the near future.The IPT has also opened the door for new ways to support the event, including tailored activations, sponsorships, New Tailgate Car Spots, Expanded VIP Box Seats, and VIP Early Bird tickets. Each ticket package will provide guests with polo matches, entertainment, premium catering and hospitality.This year’s Sunset Polowill be held:- Morven Park International Polo Club, 41580 Sunday Morning Lane, Leesburg, VA- September 19, 4pm to 9pm- For more information & tickets: https://sunsetpolo.tscheckout.com/event/Americas250 To learn more about the International Polo Tour, visit:To learn more about the International Polo TourWhite Lotus Cruise, visit:About the International Polo TourThe International Polo Tour(IPT) is a global organization dedicated to elevating the sport of polo through elite competition, international cultural exchange, luxury experiences, tourism initiatives, diplomacy, and philanthropic programs.IPT connects athletes, global brands, governments, and communities through the shared power of sport. As part of its continued expansion, the organization plans to open one of the most technologically advanced indoor polo stadiums in South Florida by 2030, creating a new global destination for the sport while generating tourism, economic development, and charitable impact.Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, luxury suites, or partnership opportunities with the IPT Stadium initiative are encouraged to contact the International Polo Tour for additional information.

