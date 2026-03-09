NuWatt Lighting Launches New Under Cabinet Lighting Family Designed for Flexible, Unified Installations

NuWatt undercabinet lighting features selectable 5CCT, dimming, linkability and more.

New kitchen undercabinet lighting system reinforces the NuWatt Lighting commitment to creating cohesive lighting experiences across every application.

Our undercabinet lights are another step towards making NuWatt a one stop lighting solution, so customers can stay within the NuWatt Lighting ecosystem across nearly any application.” — Jason Mehraban

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NuWatt Lighting, a premier residential and commercial lighting brand, has announced the launch of a new family of under cabinet LED lights, reinforcing the company’s broader commitment to quality, innovation, and providing complete lighting solutions for the modern home. Designed as cohesive, interoperable system, the new line reflects NuWatt Lighting’s approach to helping customers meet a wide range of needs without compromising consistency or performance.The under cabinet lighting features 5CCT selectable colors, with each light featuring a built-in switch that allows adjustment from warm 2700K to bright 5000K. The fixtures are also fully linkable, enabling multiple units to be daisy-chained together so longer cabinet runs operate seamlessly from a single wall switch.Beyond these core capabilities, the undercabinet line has been developed with flexibility in mind, allowing installers and homeowners to rely on a single, unified platform across many different kitchen layouts and project requirements.“The breadth of our kitchen under cabinet lighting line, with multiple fixture lengths, integrated USB ports and mixed voltage compatibility options, plus dedicated accessories, is another step towards making NuWatt a one stop lighting solution”, said Jason Mehraban, Vice President at NuWatt Lighting. “Just as our recessed lighting collection allows customers to stay within the NuWatt Lighting ecosystem across nearly any application, this line is designed to give them the same confidence and continuity under the counter.”AvailabilityThe new undercabinet lighting family is available through NuWatt Lighting and its authorized sales channels.About NuWatt LightingNuWatt Lighting is a Los Angeles–based lighting manufacturer focused on developing flexible, system-driven LED lighting solutions for residential and commercial applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.