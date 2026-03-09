Indianapolis Supercross Recap | The Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM

Marcus Phelps rides high over the stadium rhythm section at the Indianapolis Triple Crown, navigating the technical track aboard his KTM. Marcus Phelps rolls through the paddock aboard his Dirt Legal–backed KTM, preparing for race action during a wet and overcast day at the Indianapolis Supercross Jace Kessler waits on the line in the paddock with his Dirt Legal–backed KTM, focused and ready as the team prepares for race action at the Indianapolis Supercross.

Rough Indy dirt and Triple Crown chaos tested the grit of Phelps and Kessler as the KTM squad fought through mechanical issues and heavy crashes.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indianapolis Supercross Recap | The Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTMLucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana played host to Round 9 of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship. The weekend featured the always challenging Triple Crown format, where riders compete in three main events with Olympic-style scoring. With only main events making up the night program, the pressure was on early, as riders needed to qualify inside the top 18 just to make the show.The Indianapolis dirt is notoriously some of the toughest on the circuit. The track breaks down quickly and becomes increasingly soft as the night progresses, making it easy for riders to get caught off guard. The Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM team rolled into Indy looking sharp, sporting their signature 110 Racing x Dirt Bike Depot gear paired with the classic graphic kit from HBD.With both Gage Linville and Driskell still sidelined due to injury, Marcus Phelps and Jace Kessler carried the load for the Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM team.____________________________________________Marcus PhelpsComing off a semi-successful weekend in Daytona , Marcus Phelps looked to build momentum heading into Indianapolis. However, adapting to the ever-changing Indy track conditions proved challenging during qualifying. With limited opportunities to put down a clean lap, Phelps managed just one solid lap in each session, which placed him into the Last Chance Qualifier.Determined to fight his way into the main event, Phelps lined up for the LCQ ready to charge. Unfortunately, a mechanical issue hindered his start, leaving him buried around 16th out of the first corner. Refusing to give up, Phelps pushed through the field and worked his way up to ninth position while closing in on the lead group.Despite the charge, he ultimately fell short of a transfer position.Qualifying: P35LCQ: P12____________________________________________Jace KesslerJace Kessler arrived in Indianapolis motivated to improve on his Daytona performance and secure a spot in the main event. The first qualifying session proved difficult as traffic limited his chances to put together a clean lap, and time expired before he could find a solid rhythm.The second qualifying session ended abruptly when Kessler suffered a heavy crash after clipping a tough block and being launched into the face of the next jump. Fortunately, the airbag system in his chest protector and his 6D helmet helped absorb the impact, allowing him to walk away relatively unscathed.Still determined to give it a shot, Kessler lined up for the LCQ. However, a poor start combined with lingering soreness from the earlier crash kept him from mounting a charge, ultimately ending his chances of qualifying for the night show.Qualifying: P40LCQ: P17Team RecapIndianapolis proved to be a difficult round for the Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM team. With both riders battling track conditions and adversity throughout the day, the results were not what the team expected.The upcoming off week will provide valuable time for the riders to regroup, continue putting in the work, and allow some lingering injuries to heal.Next up is the East/West Shootout in Birmingham, Alabama—one of the toughest races of the season. The team looks forward to bouncing back and returning stronger.____________________________________________Dirt Legal is proud to be the title sponsor of The Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM team. Our grassroots are in the dirt bike world, which is what initially motivated us to start Dirt Legal, as we wanted fellow dirt bikers to have the freedom to enjoy their bikes on the trail and on the roads.For Dirt Legal, this renewed presence in the dirt bike racing world represents a strategic expansion of the motorsports family. The partnership aligns with Dirt Legal’s audience and provides additional resources within the ecosystem, offering opportunities to expand relationships with other team sponsors and provide resources to the community.As experts who can make almost anything with a motor street-legal, including a favorite dirt bike, this move reinforces Dirt Legal’s role in fueling the culture of motorsports, building upon the existing support for the Dirt Legal Velocity Offshore Racing Team.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.