What Meta, Ford, and Marriott Are Actually Doing in Recruiting — Revealed at Recruiting Innovation Summit 2026

The Recruiting Innovation Summit has always prioritized depth over hype. Our goal is to create a space where senior recruiting leaders share what’s actually working inside their organizations.” — David Manaster, Founder, ERE Media

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit 2026 will take place May 5–6 in Atlanta, unveiling a full enterprise speaker lineup, updated agenda, and immersive on-site experiences for senior talent acquisition leaders.Designed as a practitioner-first recruiting conference, the ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit continues to focus on what talent leaders are actively solving inside enterprise organizations — from AI governance to sourcing innovation and recruiting transformation.Enterprise Talent Leaders Take the StageConfirmed speakers for the ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit 2026 include:– Camille Richardson, Head of Global Employer Brand – Meta– Kishani Noori, Director, Talent Sourcing – Ford Motor Company– Elyse Ryan, Associate Director, Sourcing Team Leader – Merck– Meghan Rhatigan, Vice President, Global Talent Acquisition Experience – Marriott International– Chris Van Bavel, Vice President, Global Talent Acquisition Innovations, Programs & Solutions – Marriott International– Ed Delgado, Director of Recruiting – Salesforce– Jay Olson, Director, Global Talent Acquisition – Medtronic– Holland Dombeck McCue, Employee Listening Senior Manager | Employee Engagement & Experience – Cox Enterprises– Art Evans, Vice President of Talent Management – Atlanta Braves– Jason Scott, Director of Talent Acquisition – Norfolk Southern– Erin Walker, Vice President, Recruitment Marketing – Teach For America– Hannah Rodriguez, US Head of Talent Acquisition – Zip Co– Rory Herriman, Chief Technology Officer / Chief Operating Officer – Zip Co– Martel Howard, Technical Sourcing Specialist – Coalfire– Damon Grothe, Director, Talent Acquisition & Workforce Analytics – MacAllister Machinery– Robert Bouchard, Chief Operating Officer – Tier4 Group– Teela Jackson, Senior Vice President, HR Search – Talent Connections– Raghav Singh, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer – eVolv– Shally Stecker, Principal Consultant – Riviera Advisors– Bryan Chaney, Founder – People Brand Collective– Aaron Barlin, Learning Solutions Manager – Elyndii– Larry Anderson, Fractional Recruiter / Owner – Always Be 'Cruitin– Ron Fish, Global Talent Acquisition LeaderA Tactical Agenda for Talent Acquisition LeadersThe 2026 agenda addresses the core challenges shaping modern recruiting:– Practical AI deployment and governance in talent acquisition– Workforce analytics and data-driven sourcing– Employer brand strategy at enterprise scale– Recruiter enablement and operational transformation– Executive alignment and measurable recruiting impactSessions emphasize real frameworks, case studies, and operational lessons from leaders actively managing complex hiring environments.Unlike vendor-heavy event formats, the ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit prioritizes practitioner voice, peer learning, and actionable insight for senior recruiting teams.Cinco de Mayo in AtlantaThe Summit coincides with Cinco de Mayo, bringing additional energy to the Atlanta recruiting conference experience.The official reception will feature themed margaritas and entertainment, along with curated networking designed to foster meaningful conversations among talent acquisition leaders.With representation from the Atlanta Braves and other Atlanta-based employers, the event will also spotlight regional innovation in enterprise talent strategy and sports-industry recruiting.Early Sponsors Powering RIS 2026The ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit 2026 is supported by early sponsors, including:– AppVault– Cadient– CoderPad– Ezra– Fama– Humanly– Pin.com– Reimbi– Tenzo– The Marcy Lab School– Vamo TalentAdditional sponsors and activations will be announced in the coming weeks.Built for Senior Practitioners“The Recruiting Innovation Summit has always prioritized depth over hype,” said David Manaster, Founder of ERE Media. “Our goal is to create a space where senior recruiting leaders share what’s actually working inside their organizations.”With a sophisticated audience of talent acquisition executives and a practitioner-driven stage, the ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit 2026 is one of the industry’s most focused gatherings for recruiting innovation.ERE Recruiting Innovation SummitAtlanta, GeorgiaMay 5–6, 2026Register: https://www.ererecruitingconference.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.