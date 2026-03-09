Birth Detroit Receives $500,000 Grant from The Felix Family Foundation to Advance Maternal Health and Birth Justice

Birth Detroit. Detroit's first freestanding community birth center. Dr. Jessica Fladger with a birth center client Birth Detroit birth center birthing suite.

Felix Foundation Grant recognizes Detroit's first freestanding birth center's commitment to transforming maternal and infant care in Detroit.

Birth Detroit represents the kind of bold, community-driven leadership we need to transform maternal health in this country.” — Allyson Felix

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birth Detroit , Detroit's first and only freestanding birth center, announced today that it has been selected to receive a $500,000 grant from The Felix Family Foundation for unrestricted support of its vision to create a world where birth is safe, sacred, and celebrated for everyone.Since its founding in 2018, Birth Detroit has grown from a community conversation into a thriving model of care. What began when co-founders Char'ly Snow, Elon Geffrard Nicole White, Leseliey Welch, and surveyed nearly 400 community members—98% of whom said "YES" to a birth center in Detroit—has become a place of hope and love in addressing one of America's most urgent health crises: Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women.After launching Birth Detroit Care as a community-based midwifery clinic in 2019, the organization embarked on an ambitious $4 million capital campaign to build a freestanding birth center. That goal was achieved in 2023, and on October 13, 2024, Birth Detroit cut the ribbon on its birth center at 8575 Heritage Place on the west side of Detroit. The first baby—weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces— was born in February of 2025 in a room full of love.“We are no longer asking for permission to save our own lives. “WE are saving our own lives, and we invite you to lead with us,” said Char'ly Snow, Chief Clinical Officer of Birth Detroit.Birth Detroit embraces a community organizing approach to birth center development, rooted in safety, trust, love, justice, and meaningful partnerships. The organization offers prenatal and postpartum care, birth center births, educational classes, and well-woman services, with well-baby services launching soon.This grant supports Birth Detroit’s ongoing work to provide high-quality, culturally responsive midwifery care, strengthen community-based programs, and create safe, affirming spaces where women and families from diverse communities can thrive. The unrestricted nature of this funding will provide critical general operating support, enabling Birth Detroit to sustain and grow our mission-driven programs, invest in staff and infrastructure, and respond to evolving community needs with flexibility, intention, and care.The Felix Family Foundation is a donor-advised fund sponsored and administered by National Philanthropic Trust, launched in 2024 following a contribution by Pivotal Philanthropies. Olympic champion and maternal health advocate Allyson Felix was selected by Pivotal Philanthropies to be the fund's advisor. Felix is utilizing the fund to promote the health and well-being of women from diverse communities and drive systemic change in maternal health and birth equity.“Birth Detroit represents the kind of bold, community-driven leadership we need to transform maternal health in this country. As a mother who experienced serious complications during my own pregnancy, this work is deeply personal to me. Black women deserve to feel safe, heard, and cared for throughout their birth journeys. I’m proud of the Felix Family Foundation to support Birth Detroit’s culturally responsive model of care, which I believe will help improve outcomes and create safer, stronger futures for women and families across Detroit,” said Allyson Felix, Advisor to The Felix Family Foundation and Olympic champion.This transformative work requires continued community support. Birth Detroit invites donors, partners, and community members to join in sustaining a birth center that is transforming the spirit of care for families across Detroit.About Birth DetroitBirth Detroit is Detroit's first freestanding birth center, located in the Petosky-Otsego neighborhood on Detroit's west side. Through prenatal and postpartum care, birth center births, educational classes, and well-woman services, Birth Detroit works to address the maternal health crisis affecting Black women and create a future where birth is safe, sacred, loving, and celebrated for everyone. Since opening for births in January 2024, Birth Detroit continues to serve as a model of community-centered care. Learn more at www.birthdetroit.com About The Felix Family FoundationThe Felix Family Foundation is a donor-advised fund sponsored and administered by National Philanthropic Trust. Advised by Olympic champion Allyson Felix, the foundation promotes the health and well-being of women from diverse communities and drives systemic change in maternal health and birth equity.About Allyson FelixAllyson Felix is a trailblazing athlete, advocate, and entrepreneur who has redefined what it means to be a champion on and off the track. As the most decorated female track and field athlete in history, her tenacity and resilience have inspired millions. Beyond her athletic achievements, Allyson stood up to Nike to fight for better maternity protections for female athletes, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to equity and justice. She channeled this passion into founding Saysh, the world's leading women-specific footwear brand. Allyson is also a dedicated investor, philanthropist, and board member, leveraging her influence to support numerous initiatives that empower women and underserved communities.About Pivotal PhilanthropiesFounded by Melinda French Gates, Pivotal is a group of organizations working to accelerate the pace of social progress for women and young people in the U.S. and around the world. Pivotal uses philanthropy, investments, and advocacy to drive momentum where it sees the biggest opportunities for impact.

