We Ramblers Releases 2026 Expedition Calendar Featuring Everest Base Camp and Three Passes Trek

We Ramblers announces its 2026 Everest expeditions with fixed departures for EBC, Gokyo Lakes, and Three Passes Treks, offering guided Himalayan adventures.

We have carefully selected departure dates and refined our itineraries to ensure trekkers have the best possible opportunity to experience Everest Base Camp, Gokyo Lakes, and the Three Passes.” — A spokesperson for We Ramblers

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Ramblers, a trusted Himalayan adventure travel company with operations in Nepal and India, has officially released its 2026 expedition calendar featuring fixed departures for its Everest Base Camp Trek , Gokyo Lakes and Gokyo Ri Trek, and the complete Everest Three Passes Trek. With professionally designed itineraries, expert local leadership, and carefully scheduled departures throughout the year, the company continues to provide trekkers with safe and immersive journeys into the Everest region.The Everest region remains one of the world’s most iconic trekking destinations, offering dramatic mountain scenery, high-altitude adventure, and cultural experiences in traditional Sherpa villages. We Ramblers’ 2026 expedition calendar ensures trekkers have access to these experiences through structured itineraries designed to prioritize acclimatization, safety, and overall trek success.2026 Fixed Departure Dates AnnouncedWe Ramblers has confirmed the following fixed departure dates for its Everest Base Camp, Gokyo Lakes, and Everest Three Passes expeditions:Spring 2026 Departures:March: 7, 14, 21, 28April: 4, 11, 18, 25May: 2, 9, 16, 23, 30June: 6Autumn 2026 Departures:September: 5, 12, 19, 26October: 3, 10, 17, 25, 31November: 7, 14, 21, 28Winter 2026 Departures:December: 5, 12, 19, 24, 26These departure windows align with optimal trekking conditions, including stable weather, clear mountain views, and safe high-altitude travel. Spring and autumn are particularly popular due to moderate temperatures and exceptional visibility, while winter departures offer quieter trails and a more exclusive trekking experience.Comprehensive Everest Region ExpeditionsThe 2026 expedition calendar includes We Ramblers’ most sought-after trekking programs, including:1. Everest Base Camp Trek – the classic journey to the foot of the world’s highest mountain2. Gokyo Lakes and Gokyo Ri Trek – known for its turquoise glacial lakes and panoramic Himalayan views3. Everest Three Passes Trek – a complete Everest circuit crossing Kongma La, Cho La, and Renjo La passesEach expedition follows carefully structured itineraries designed to maximize acclimatization, safety, and overall trekking success. The routes pass through iconic locations such as Namche Bazaar, Tengboche, Gokyo Valley, and Kala Patthar, offering trekkers breathtaking views of Everest, Lhotse, Makalu, and Ama Dablam.Everest Base Camp Trek Itinerary Overview (14 Days)We Ramblers’ structured 14-day EBC trek itinerary includes:Day 1: Arrive in KathmanduDay 2: Fly to Lukla and trek to PhakdingDay 3: Trek from Phakding to Namche BazaarDay 4: Acclimatization day at Namche Bazaar, visit Khumjung VillageDay 5: Trek from Khumjung to DebucheDay 6: Trek from Debuche to DingbocheDay 7: Acclimatization day at DingbocheDay 8: Trek from Dingboche to LobucheDay 9: Trek from Lobuche to Gorakshep and visit Everest Base CampDay 10: Summit Kala Patthar and descend to PhericheDay 11: Trek from Pheriche to Namche BazaarDay 12: Trek from Namche Bazaar to LuklaDay 13: Fly from Lukla to KathmanduDay 14: Departure and airport transferThis classic itinerary provides trekkers with the opportunity to reach Everest Base Camp and witness panoramic views from Kala Patthar.Everest Three Passes Trek Itinerary Overview (19 Days) The Everest Three Passes Trek is considered the most comprehensive Everest region expedition. This advanced itinerary includes:Day 1: Arrival in KathmanduDay 2: Fly to Lukla and trek to PhakdingDay 3: Trek from Phakding to Namche BazaarDay 4: Trek from Namche Bazaar to Khumjung VillageDay 5: Trek from Khumjung to ThameDay 6: Trek from Thame to Lumde/LungdhenDay 7: Trek from Lumde to Gokyo via Renjo La PassDay 8: Explore Gokyo and visit the 5th Gokyo LakeDay 9: Summit Gokyo Ri and trek to ThangnakDay 10: Trek from Thangnak to Dzongla via Cho La PassDay 11: Trek from Dzongla to LobucheDay 12: Trek from Lobuche to Gorakshep and visit Everest Base CampDay 13: Summit Kala Patthar and descend to LobucheDay 14: Trek from Lobuche to Chhukung via Kongma La PassDay 15: Summit Chhukung Ri and descend to PangbocheDay 16: Trek from Pangboche to Namche BazaarDay 17: Trek from Namche Bazaar to LuklaDay 18: Fly from Lukla to KathmanduDay 19: DepartureThis expedition offers a complete Everest circuit crossing Renjo La, Cho La, and Kongma La passes.Gokyo Lakes and Gokyo Ri Trek Itinerary Overview (17 Days) The Gokyo Lakes Trek offers an alternative and equally stunning route in the Everest region. The itinerary includes:Day 1: Arrival in KathmanduDay 2: Fly to Lukla and trek to PhakdingDay 3: Trek from Phakding to Namche BazaarDay 4: Trek from Namche Bazaar to Khumjung VillageDay 5: Trek from Khumjung to DoleDay 6: Trek from Dole to MachhermoDay 7: Trek from Machhermo to GokyoDay 8: Visit the 5th Gokyo LakeDay 9: Summit Gokyo Ri and trek to ThangnakDay 10: Trek from Thangnak to Dzongla via Cho La PassDay 11: Trek from Dzongla to LobucheDay 12: Trek to Gorakshep and visit Everest Base CampDay 13: Summit Kala Patthar and descend to PhericheDay 14: Trek from Pheriche to Namche BazaarDay 15: Trek from Namche Bazaar to LuklaDay 16: Fly back to KathmanduDay 17: DepartureThis route combines the beauty of Gokyo Lakes with Everest Base Camp.Expert Leadership and Fully Managed LogisticsWe Ramblers distinguishes itself through its experienced local guides, professional expedition planning, and fully managed trekking services. All expeditions are led by knowledgeable Himalayan guides with extensive experience in high-altitude environments, ensuring both safety and meaningful cultural engagement.The company handles all expedition logistics, including permits, accommodation, transportation, domestic flights, and on-ground support, allowing trekkers to focus entirely on the adventure. Structured acclimatization days and carefully paced itineraries help minimize altitude-related risks and improve overall trek success rates.Bookings Now Open for 2026 ExpeditionsBookings for all 2026 Everest Base Camp, Gokyo Lakes, and Three Passes Trek departures are now open. Due to limited group sizes and high demand during peak trekking seasons, early booking is recommended. Trekkers can visit We Ramblers’ official website to view complete itineraries and secure their preferred departure dates.About We RamblersWe Ramblers is a professional adventure travel company specializing in trekking and expedition services across the Himalayas. Founded in 2013, the company is known for its expert guides, safety-focused itineraries, and commitment to delivering high-quality trekking experiences. We Ramblers offers guided treks in Nepal, Tibet, Bhutan, and India, including Everest Base Camp, Annapurna Circuit, and Everest Three Passes expeditions.

