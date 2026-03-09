Artful Minds Returns May 9 to Celebrate the Power of Art, Creativity, and Community to Support Mental Health in Broward

Artful Minds Artful Minds Board Members Live painting with Ray Sirois Robyn Vegas, Galal Ramadan, Lori Pratico

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where art meets heart and creativity meets community, Artful Minds celebrates the powerful connection between artistic expression and mental well-being. The fifth annual Artful Minds, benefiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Broward County, will be held on May 9, 2026, from 7:00–10:00 PM at Mad Arts, located at 481 S. Federal Highway in Dania Beach, Florida.

This exciting evening is a celebration of the transformative and therapeutic power of art, music, creative expression, and community. Artful Minds is an immersive, high-impact experience featuring a multi-medium art showcase, where guests will enjoy live music from accomplished musicians like violinist Carl Schmid, who has performed with Steven Tyler (Aerosmith), Jason Newsted (Metallica), Yo-Yo Ma, among others, live demonstrations of culinary arts, a fashion show, powerful stage performances, auction, compelling artwork from artists like William Braemer, Alex Noir, Kelsi Murphy, Dennis Rhoden, and a few surprises— all paired with creatively curated hors d’oeuvres and libations designed to capture the evening’s artistic theme in every detail.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit NAMI Broward County, helping fund programs that serve more than 12,000 individuals and families across Broward County each year. These programs include free mental health education for the community, peer-led support groups for individuals and families navigating mental health challenges, and advocacy efforts that ensure no one faces mental health struggles alone.

“Art has a special way of helping people express what words sometimes cannot, and events like Artful Minds showcase the powerful role creative expression plays in supporting mental health and building community,” said Lisa Ruggieri, President of the NAMI Broward Board of Directors.

Artful Minds is a signature event during Mental Health Awareness Month in May, an initiative that highlights the importance of education, advocacy, and support, and the power of art to spark meaningful conversations, reduce stigma around mental health, and inspire hope.

Throughout the month, municipalities across Broward County will recognize Mental Health Awareness Month through mayoral proclamations and civic acknowledgements of NAMI Broward’s ongoing work and commitment to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families affected by mental illness.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door.

To learn more about NAMI Broward, purchase tickets, or explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit: www.namibroward.org/artful-minds.

About NAMI Broward County:

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the largest grassroots non-profit

organization dedicated to individuals facing mental illness and their family members,

caregivers, and friends. NAMI Broward County was founded in 1984 and is one of 600

affiliates through the U.S. with the mission to enhance the quality of life for individuals

and families affected by mental illness. Trained NAMI volunteers across Broward

County facilitate peer-led programs, providing free education, skills training, and support

to those living with or supporting a loved one with a mental illness. For more information, please visit www.namibroward.org.

