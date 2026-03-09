The Ark at the Shames JCC in Tarrytown Releases Spring 2026 Schedule of Events

An Evening with the Yale Whiffenpoofs: Sunday, April 12 at The Ark New York City Gay Men’s Chorus Presents: TONEWALL Saturday, May 9 at The Ark

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westchester’s newest performance and events venue, The Ark , has released its Spring 2026 (March - June) schedule of programs. Located in Tarrytown at the Shames JCC on the Hudson , The Ark offers a full schedule of performances in music, theater, comedy, and more, as well as movie screenings, family-friendly shows, lectures and presentations, workshops and exhibits. The Ark is also available for corporate and private event rentals, and is a perfect space for fundraisers, galas, awards ceremonies, b’nai mitzvahs, lifecycle and milestone celebrations, and more.Highlights of the spring 2026 schedule include:Midnight at the Masquerade: A Murder Mystery Dinner and Interactive TheaterSaturday, March 14; 5:30-8:30 pmCome play detective in this immersive theater experience, where all guests participate alongside professional actors from American Immersion Theater to use clues and their own wits to help crack the case. $50 for members; $60 for non-members includes dinner, dessert, and performance.Your Roots Are Showing Screening and Panel DiscussionThursday, March 19; 6:30-8:30 pmThis award-winning documentary dives into the cultural shift sparked by the rise of silver hair. Afterwards, hear from filmmaker Ilise Harris on shifting perspectives on beauty, aging, and health. $10 for members; $15 non-members.Tramps Like Us: A Night of Bruce Springsteen HitsSaturday, March 21; 8:00-10:00 pmDance the night away with the nation’s #1 Bruce Springsteen tribute band that rocks out with a repertoire of more than 150 Springsteen classics, delivering these hits with the swagger and soul of the Boss himself. $32 for members; $38 for non-members.Stories and Songs of the ‘60s: Broadway’s Last Golden DecadeSunday, March 22; 3:00-5:00 pmHear the iconic musical hits of the 60s from shows including Bye Bye Birdie, Cabaret, Funny Girl, and Fiddler on the Roof performed by a group of professional singers accompanied by a live orchestra. $55 for members; $65 for non-members.An Evening with the Yale WhiffenpoofsSunday, April 12; 5:30-7:00 pmThe world’s oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group will perform timeless classics and hits from across the decades. $35 for members; $40 for non-members.Cardboard Explosion: A Paper Heart Puppet Show & WorkshopSunday, April 19; 10:00 am–12:00 pmEnjoy stories brought to life using nothing but cardboard and the power of your imagination as puppeteer Brad Shur transforms simple cardboard shapes into elaborate puppet characters and brings them to life. $20 members; $25 non-members.Deconstructing The Music: The Beatles’ RevolverSaturday, April 25; 3:00- 5:00 pmMusicologist Scott Freiman will take you on a multimedia track-by-track journey of this Beatles masterpiece—often rated the top album of all time—explaining the inspiration for and evolution of the songs. $25 for members; $33 for non-members.Blue Notes & BrunchSunday, April 26; 11:00 am-12:30 pmCome enjoy a bagel brunch while also taking in some live jazz with a trio led by local legend, Mark Morganelli of The Jazz Forum. $45 for members; $55 for non-members.“Among Neighbors”: Film Screening (Special Event Release Version)Sunday, May 5; 3:00-5:00 pmThis powerful documentary examines a small, rural town in Poland where people of two different faiths lived side by side for centuries—until the murder of Holocaust survivors, six months after the end of World War II. Tickets coming soon.New York City Gay Men’s Chorus Presents: TONEWALLSaturday, May 9; 7:30-9:00 pmExperience a joyful concert with TONEWALL, the charismatic queer a cappella band of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus and Northeast Champions of The International A Cappella Open. $35 for members; $40 for non-members.Flying Ivories Dueling PianosFriday, May 15; 7:00-10:00 pmWhether you like Billy Joel or Beyoncé, get ready to sing and laugh with The Flying Ivories during this all-request dueling piano show that's part music, part comedy and all fun. Tickets coming soon.Dead MeatFriday, June 12th, 2026; 7:30pm - 10pmJam out to this electrifying Grateful Dead tribute band, a fan favorite known for their moving harmonies, high-energy blocks of music, and unique renditions of timeless Dead classics. More info coming soon.Tuscany in Tarrytown: Music from Amanda PascaliSunday, June 14; 3:30pm - 5pmCelebrate the beginning of summer with Italian appetizers and a musical performance that brings a modern twist to classic melodies. Amanda Pascali will mesmerize audience members with songs ranging from ballads to protest numbers, accompanied by a mandolin, violin, and acoustic guitar. More info coming soon.The Ark is located within the Shames JCC at 371 South Broadway in Tarrytown, immediately adjacent to the I-287/Route 9 Tarrytown Exit and is easily accessible by car or train. For a full schedule of upcoming events, and to register or reserve tickets in advance, visit: https://www.thearkevents.org/upcoming-events. About the Harold & Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson: The Shames JCC on the Hudson is a non-sectarian community center, providing meaningful experiences for individuals and families throughout their lives. We are a welcoming, inclusive gathering place that enriches the greater community through social, recreational, educational, social action, supportive service, wellness, and cultural programs and resources guided by Jewish values. The Ark, its new theater and event space, is the ideal destination for joyous lifecycle events, celebrations, and performances. More information is available at: https://www.shamesjcc.org/

