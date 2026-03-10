Nominations Now Open For the 2026 Inductee Class of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame

Nominate a NC woman who has made a significant impact on the business community to become a 2026 inductee to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame.

We honor the women who built our foundation, and we champion the continued growth of the businesses that drive our state forward.” — Wendy Coulter, CEO and Founder of Hummingbird Creative Group

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendy Coulter, Founder and President of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame, announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2026 class of inductees. Founded in 2018, the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors North Carolina’s most successful female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions for women’s entrepreneurial development in North Carolina.Inductees to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame must meet the criteria stated on the website. Consideration of potential inductees requires that their efforts, accomplishments and impact be documented and widely honored. A nomination form is available on the website at https://ncwbohalloffame.org/nominations/ The nominations window will run through April 30, and the inductees will be honored at the 9th Annual Awards Gala on October 17th, 2026, at The Terrace at Cedar Hill in Charlotte, North Carolina. October also marks National Women’s Small Business Month, when the SBA celebrates women-owned businesses and their lasting impact on the economy.“North Carolina has officially become the nation’s premier engine for female entrepreneurship. Currently ranking #2 in the country for women’s business success, our state has seen a 28.4% surge in women-owned firms over the last five years—the highest growth rate in the United States,” said Coulter. “The NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame was born from the belief that recognizing the achievements of these pioneering women is essential. With women now owning nearly 47% of all small businesses in our state, honoring these trailblazers does more than celebrate the past; it inspires the next generation of leaders who are actively shaping North Carolina’s economic future. The entrepreneurial spirit here is stronger than ever, and our Hall of Fame stands as a testament to the power of this community. We honor the women who built our foundation, and we champion the continued growth of the businesses that drive our state forward.”Past inductees to the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame include:2025: Carrie Peele, Darleen Johns, Jodi Hill Free, Nikki Huebner, Robbie Hardy, Sally Webb Berry, Trish Saemann, Liza Weidle (Advocacy Award), Terry Bradley Dunn (Advocacy Award)2024: Carolina Aponte, Maria Garza, Dr. Sarah Glova, Brenda Harris, Cathy Hunt, Maggie Kane, Darelyn (DJ) Mitsch, Gale Adcock (Advocacy Award), Dr. Cheryl Sutton (Advocacy Award)2023: Gabi Angelini, Denise Bennett (Advocacy Award), Cameron Cruse, Jan Davis, Judy Fourie, Carol Lilly (Advocacy Award), Teresa Spangler, Angelica Thacker, Amy Wright2022: Mary Diener, Monica Doss, Van Eure, Katie Gailes (Advocacy Award), Lorraine Johnson, Joan Maxwell, Sepi Saidi2021: Myjestic "Jessie" Anderson, Senator Sydney Batch (Advocacy Award), Ashley Christensen, Wendy Fletcher Hardee, Shelley McPhatter, Monica Smiley2020: Dawn Chaney, Wendy Coulter, Carolyn Covington, Kellie Falk, Olalah Njenga, Beth Wood (Advocacy Award)2019: Ann Bailey, Cindy (Whitehead) Eckert, Andrea Harris, Nancy McFarlane (Advocacy Award), Fabi Preslar, Ashley Thomas2018: Leah Brown, Mary Cantando, Mildred Council (“Mama Dip”), Linda Craft, Barksdale "Dale" Halton, Janice Bryant Howroyd, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall (Advocacy Award), Elizabeth Nisbet Miller, Sheila Hale Ogle, Sara Garces Roselli, Gloria ShealeyFor more information or to nominate a deserving woman to the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame, visit https://ncwbohalloffame.org/ If you are interested in sponsoring the organization or the 2026 Gala, visit https://ncwbohalloffame.org/sponsorships/ About the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame:Founded in 2018, the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors North Carolina’s most successful female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions for women’s entrepreneurial development in North Carolina. Selection for the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame requires that the woman's efforts, accomplishments and impact be documented and widely honored within the business community. Further, the criteria for induction into the Hall of Fame emphasizes the descriptors “significant”, “enduring contributions" and “impact” on women’s entrepreneurial development. The North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit https://ncwbohalloffame.org/

