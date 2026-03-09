PCI Builders Receives First Approved 3D Concrete Printing Building Permit in Los Angeles County

PCI Builders Partners with 3DCP™ and Sonic Fire Tech to Bring Next-Generation Fire-Resilient Innovation to Eaton Fire Rebuild and Southern California

MONROVIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCI Builders, a woman-owned design-build firm based in Monrovia, California, founded by CEO Allison Allain, has received the first approved building permit in Los Angeles County for a 3DCP concrete printed home. The permitted residence, located in the Eaton Fire rebuild zone, represents a major milestone for Los Angeles County and for the future of resilient housing in wildfire-prone communities.The permit, issued in late February, signals that 3DCP construction has moved beyond concept. It is now approved, code-compliant, and ready for real-world residential construction in Los Angeles County.What Is 3DCP?3DCP is an advanced construction technology that uses a large, computer-controlled system to print structural concrete walls layer by layer from a digital design. Unlike traditional wood framing, a standard home's walls can be printed in about one day, while mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems are integrated during the process.Key benefits of PCI's 3DCP technology include:- Non-combustible concrete wall systems with fire-resistant metal roofing- Seismic-rated performance across California's earthquake zones- Accelerated timelines with interior and exterior walls of a 1,500-square-foot home printed in roughly 12 hours- Lower construction costs and reduced long-term maintenance expenses- Up to twice the energy efficiency of traditional stick-built homes- Resistance to mold, water, and pests- Exterior finishes that can be hand-troweled for a true stucco appearance or upgraded with premium coatingsPCI's proprietary 3DCP system establishes a new benchmark in concrete printing. Walls can be hand-finished for a traditional architectural look, while engineered corners achieve near 90-degree angles, avoiding the rounded profiles common in other printed systems. The system also produces monolithic walls without cold joints, improving structural integrity and seismic resilience.The result is a durable, fire-resilient home built to healthy housing standards while dramatically shortening construction timelines.Fire Innovation Without Water or ChemicalsAlongside concrete construction, PCI Builders is integrating Sonic Fire Tech, an emerging fire-suppression technology that uses sound waves to combat flames without water or chemicals.In drought-prone California, this approach could represent a meaningful shift in residential fire protection, both indoors and outdoors. Removing water dependency helps preserve resources during emergencies and reduces secondary interior damage. Sonic Fire Tech is currently advancing through the approval process and aims to complement or potentially replace traditional interior sprinkler systems.More information and a video demonstration are available at pci.builders/sonic. Together, 3DCP construction and Sonic Fire Tech combine structural resilience with active fire defense, technologies designed for California's environmental realities.A Turning Point for the Eaton Fire RebuildCalifornia continues to face housing shortages, rising construction costs, seismic risk, and intensifying wildfire threats.In communities impacted by the Eaton Fire, rebuilding faster and stronger has become critical. By combining speed, structural strength, energy efficiency, and durability, PCI Builders is redefining resilient homebuilding in high fire severity zones.Women-Led InnovationFounded in 2008, PCI Builders is led by CEO Allison Allain, who helped guide the final development of the 3DCP system and is now bringing it to market across Los Angeles County and Southern California. “The day after the fires, I began researching construction technologies that could help ensure this never happens again to my clients,” said Allison Allain. “We cannot simply rebuild the way we always have. California must build smarter, using proven technologies that make homes stronger, safer, and better prepared for the realities ahead.”About PCI BuildersFounded in 2008 and based in Monrovia, California, PCI Builders is a woman-owned design-build general contractor serving residential and commercial clients across Southern California. The company provides integrated design, construction, and project management services, emphasizing durable materials, fire-resistant construction, and emerging technologies such as 3DCP printing and Sonic Fire Tech. With deep roots in the San Gabriel Valley, PCI continues supporting homeowners rebuilding and reimagining resilient spaces for the future.About Sonic Fire TechSonic Fire Tech develops infrasound-based systems designed to suppress fires without water, chemicals, or operational delays.Originating from aerospace engineering, the company serves homeowners, agencies, and critical infrastructure operators.Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, its mission is advancing next-generation fire defense technologies.Sonic Fire Tech Media ContactSonic@pollackgroup.comFor additional media inquiries , please contact PCI Builders communications office for information.

