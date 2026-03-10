International Coercive Control Conference Returns to New York City

Groundbreaking Two-Day Event Brings Together Global Researchers, Practitioners, Advocates, and Survivors to Advance Understanding of Coercive Control

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Coercive Control Conference (ICCC) will convene on April 10–11, 2026, at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. Offered as a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual attendance options, the conference will gather leading researchers, legal professionals, practitioners, advocates, and survivors from around the world to advance the global conversation on coercive control — a pattern of behavior that seeks to take away the victim's liberty and autonomy.Honoring the legacy of Dr. Evan Stark — the pioneering researcher who first conceptualized coercive control — the ICCC 2026 program features more than 30 speakers across two full days of sessions covering topics from legal reform and trauma-informed care to perpetrator accountability, survivor advocacy, and the role of technology in identifying and addressing abuse.Featured Keynote SpeakersThe conference opens with a keynote address by David Martin, Prosecutor and Author, presenting on “Recantation as a Form of Coercive Control.” Day Two closes with Wendy Murphy, a nationally recognized victims’ rights attorney and constitutional scholar, who will address “Constitutional Rights and Criminal Justice Reform: Advancing Women’s and Children’s Legal Protections in Domestic Violence Cases.”The conference will also feature a special address by Reem Alsalem, UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, offering global human rights perspectives on coercive control.Conference HighlightsAcross two tracks and fourteen sessions, ICCC 2026 will address the most pressing challenges and emerging solutions in the field, including:• Legal innovation and translating coercive control theory into law across multiple jurisdictions• Post-separation abuse, perpetrator suicide as a tool of control, and ongoing risks to survivors• Child custody decision-making and the role of coercive control in family courts• Trauma-informed approaches to survivor healing and reintegration• The Hague Convention and its impact on protective parents• Intimate partner sexual abuse and the silencing of survivors• Faith communities, religious coercion, and institutional accountability• An AI and technology workshop exploring the role of emerging tools in the field“Coercive control is not simply a pattern of violence — it is a fundamental violation of human liberty. This conference exists to ensure that the people working to end it have the knowledge, tools, and community they need to create lasting change.”— Teri Yuan, Co-Founder, International Coercive Control ConferenceAttendance and RegistrationICCC 2026 is open to professionals across disciplines — law, social work, psychology, public health, criminal justice, advocacy, and policy — as well as survivors and members of the public committed to ending coercive control. The hybrid format allows participants worldwide to attend either in person in New York City or virtually via Zoom.Registration is now open at theccc.international.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.