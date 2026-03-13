Besler Holdings Launches as a Collaborative Holdings Company Built on Integrity and Excellence

Besler Holdings | Built on Partnership. Driven by Success. Phil Besler, Chairman Wade Wright, CEO

Besler Holdings, Inc. announces its official launch, marking the beginning of a purpose-driven organization dedicated to building & growing enduring businesses.

It’s about partnership — about helping great people and great businesses achieve their potential together.” — Wade Wright, CEO

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Besler Holdings, Inc. announces its official launch, marking the beginning of a purpose-driven organization dedicated to building and growing enduring businesses through strategic partnership, collaboration, and shared values.

Founded on the core values of excellence, integrity, and collaboration, Besler Holdings is focused on building and growing a family of businesses benefiting from our team’s diverse and deep expertise.

Besler Holdings’ executive leadership team consists of Phil Besler, Chairman; Wade Wright, Chief Executive Officer; Kristin DeGroat, Chief Legal Officer; and Maria Palumbo, Chief Finance Officer.

The same ownership and expertise you know from the predecessor BESLER organization continue here, bringing deep experience across our accounting, finance, legal, marketing and IT professionals.

“Our purpose is clear,” said Phil Besler, Chairman of Besler Holdings. “We’re here to grow enduring businesses by working closely with our partners, upholding the highest standards of integrity in every decision, and pursuing excellence in everything we collectively build together.”

With a long-term vision to be recognized as a trusted and valued organization at the center of a collaborative family of companies, Besler Holdings seeks to empower the people and businesses it partners with.

“Our approach is about more than investment,” Wade Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Besler Holdings added. “It’s about partnership — about helping great people and great businesses achieve their potential together.”

For more information about Besler Holdings and its growing portfolio of businesses, please visit https://besler.holdings.

About Besler Holdings

Besler Holdings is a new organization focused on building and growing a family of businesses benefiting from our dedicated and experienced Legal, IT and Marketing team members. For more information, visit https://besler.holdings.

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