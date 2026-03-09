Executive Coach Dr. Jennifer Nash to Offer Leadership Coaching at SXSW 2026

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive coach and leadership expert Dr. Jennifer Nash will bring professional coaching to innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders attending South by Southwest (SXSW) 2026, in partnership with the ICF Greater Austin charter chapter.The activation reflects a growing interest in professional coaching among founders, executives, and technology leaders navigating rapid growth, complex decisions, and AI-driven change.For the first time, ICF Greater Austin will host a dedicated coaching booth and Laser Coaching Pop-Up at the Emerging Tech Expo at the Fairmont Hotel, where credentialed coaches will offer brief, focused coaching conversations for SXSW attendees.Dr. Nash, who has more than 30 years of leadership experience, works with executives navigating high-stakes decisions, rapid growth, and organizational change. At SXSW, she will volunteer her time to introduce attendees to the value of coaching and the role it plays in leadership development, decision making, and business outcomes.“SXSW brings together people who are building the future,” said Dr. Nash. “Professional coaching helps leaders step back, think more clearly, and make better decisions in fast-moving environments. It’s exciting to bring that experience to executives, founders, and small business owners who may be encountering coaching for the first time.”Dr. Nash’s work focuses on helping leaders strengthen communication, trust, and human-centered leadership in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and rapid technological change.The coaching activation runs March 16–18, 2026, with ICF Greater Austin volunteers staffing the booth from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m local time. Dr. Nash will be available from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day on a first-come, first-served basis.SXSW attendees interested in experiencing a brief coaching conversation can visit the ICF Greater Austin booth at the Emerging Tech Expo to reserve their spot to connect with credentialed coaches.This initiative reflects ICF Greater Austin’s commitment to introducing more leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to the practical impact of professional coaching.About Dr. Jennifer NashDr. Jennifer Nash is an executive advisor, leadership consultant, keynote speaker, and communication expert with more than 30 years of leadership and executive experience. She serves as faculty at both the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and the University of Houston and is a Marshall Goldsmith MG100 executive coach. Known for helping clients generate multimillion-dollar results, Jennifer works with senior leaders to master human dynamics, communicate with confidence, and turn chaos into clarity to drive team performance in an increasingly AI-driven world. Dr. Nash is the bestselling author of the 14-time award-winning leadership book Be Human, Lead Human.About ICF Greater Austin Charter ChapterThe International Coaching Federation‘s Greater Austin Chapter is a non-profit organization of professional coaches who support and preserve the integrity of the coaching profession. Formed in 1996, ICF Greater Austin is: 1) the leading professional organization in Austin, Texas providing the forum for excellence in coaching; 2) a business, networking and professional development resource for business and personal coaches; and 3) a resource for those seeking a professional, credentialed coach.

