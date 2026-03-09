Stock Residences Launches Final Offering at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples Amid Unprecedented Demand

Sales have officially launched for the highly anticipated Park Residences at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples

‘The Park Residences’ debut at Naples’ first and only Ritz-Carlton-branded residential community, which is set to welcome residents this year

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STOCK Residences , the high-end condominium division of Naples-based STOCK Development, has officially launched The Park Residences at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples , introducing the final opportunity to own within the highly anticipated Gulf-front community.Under construction and nearing completion, the development will begin welcoming residents this year, with closings in the Tower and Bay Residences expected to commence in the summer. The release of The Park Residences follows extraordinary interest in what has quickly become one of Naples’ most sought-after new luxury addresses.Set between the Gulf of Mexico and Vanderbilt Lagoon – and positioned between The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón – the enclave comprises 128 estate-like residences, including penthouses and Grand Penthouses, across five boutique-scale buildings.Sales for the property have been consistently strong, with homes steadily claimed by discerning buyers. In the Bay Residences, for example, only eight units remain, underscoring the exclusivity of this enclave. This continued momentum directly inspired the launch of The Park Residences, introducing a new opportunity to join one of Naples’ most sought-after waterfront communities.“The level of engagement for this development has been unparalleled,” said Brian Stock, CEO of STOCK Development. “With The Park Residences, we’re offering buyers the final chance to join a community that blends estate-scale residences, extraordinary design, and the legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton.”The Park Residences is a five-story mid-rise building featuring just 20 exclusive three-bedroom residences starting from over 2,600 square feet, with nine-foot ceilings and expansive terraces. Located adjacent to The Park – a serene retreat with manicured lawns, stately palms, reflection pools, fountains, and shaded pavilions – residents will enjoy a private rooftop pool, along with full access to the amenities of The Vanderbilt Club.“Buyers in Naples continue to prioritize new construction along the Gulf, particularly when it delivers both privacy and service at this level,” said Claudine Léger-Wetzel, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for STOCK Development. “The Park Residences combine refined design, spacious interiors, and tranquil views with access to Vanderbilt Beach, making this final release especially compelling.”Owners at the property will enjoy more than 50,000 square feet of private amenities managed by The Ritz-Carlton, anchored by the 28,000-square-foot Vanderbilt Club. The club features a soaring atrium lounge, business and coffee lounges, a state-of-the-art fitness center, private restaurant, and a full-service spa. Outdoor offerings include a resort-style pool deck with lap pool, cabana suites, fire pits and shaded pavilions, as well as a full-service marina and landscaped walking paths. Family-friendly spaces, such as a private theater, golf simulator lounge, and teen room with a Formula 1 simulator, further distinguish the community’s breadth of lifestyle programming.Enhancing the property’s architectural presence, a monumental 30-foot stainless-steel sculpture titled “Vivacious” by renowned artist Hunter Brown will be installed along the public-facing edge of the development later this year – a custom work inspired by the natural beauty of Naples and designed to serve as a defining visual landmark.Architecture is led by Curts Gaines Hall Jones (CGHJ) Architects, with interiors by Cristian Pinedo of SUSURRUS and landscape design by Booth Design Group. Residences are curated in collaboration with Marc-Michaels Interior Design, offering turnkey options for discerning buyers.Pricing for The Park Residences begins at $4 million, complementing the Tower Residences from $6 million and the Bay Residences from $5 million. The Residences’ sales gallery is located at 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Suite 106. For additional information, call 239.249.6260 or visit RCRNaples.com.The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples are not owned, developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates ("Ritz-Carlton"). STOCK Residences uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.# # #About STOCK ResidencesSTOCK Residences is the premier luxury condominium division of STOCK Development, Southwest Florida’s leading luxury developer and homebuilder. Led by CEO Brian Stock and based in Naples, Fla. for more than 20 years, the family-owned, full-service real estate company has been dedicated to creating residential destinations that reflect STOCK’s commitment to the communities they serve. The company’s highly decorated, nationally award-winning team has developed, designed, and built more than 6,000 high-end homes and custom estate homes in the finest neighborhoods throughout Naples, Sarasota, Estero, Wellington and Palm Beach. Visitstockdevelopment.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.