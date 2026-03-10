New Report from Chesapeake Foot & Ankle Institute Highlights How Podiatrists Diagnose and Treat Morton’s Neuroma

Report is part of an ongoing series on podiatric medicine from the clinic, underscoring their commitment to public education on foot health.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chesapeake Foot & Ankle Institute in Vienna, VA , has published a new educational report aimed at helping patients better understand one of the most frequently overlooked causes of forefoot pain: Morton’s neuroma. The report is now available on the clinic’s website and offers insight into how this nerve condition develops, how it is diagnosed, and what treatment options may help relieve symptoms.Foot pain is often attributed to common conditions such as plantar fasciitis or general overuse. However, for many people experiencing discomfort in the ball of the foot, the underlying cause may be irritation of a nerve between the toes. According to the report, Morton’s neuroma occurs when nerve tissue in the forefoot becomes swollen and thickened, often due to repeated pressure or irritation. Patients frequently describe the sensation as though they are “stepping on a small pebble inside your shoe” or as if their sock is bunched up beneath their foot.These unusual sensations can also include burning, tingling, or numbness between the toes, symptoms that may worsen with activity or certain footwear.The newly released report aims to bridge the gap between confusing symptoms and effective treatment. By outlining the diagnostic process used by podiatrists , the guide helps readers understand how specialists identify Morton’s neuroma and distinguish it from other conditions that cause similar pain.“Foot pain can be frustrating, especially when you’re not quite sure what’s causing it,” the report explains. The clinic’s goal in publishing the resource is to help patients recognize early warning signs and seek evaluation before symptoms worsen.The report also highlights how a podiatrist approaches diagnosis. A typical evaluation may include a physical examination, questions about symptoms and activity levels, and imaging tests such as X-rays or ultrasound to rule out other possible causes of pain. By carefully assessing each patient’s situation, podiatrists can recommend treatments that target the underlying pressure on the affected nerve.Treatment options discussed in the report range from conservative solutions to advanced procedures. Many patients improve with non-invasive strategies such as orthotic inserts, footwear changes, activity modifications, or anti-inflammatory therapies. In cases where symptoms persist, physicians may recommend injections or minimally invasive surgical procedures designed to reduce nerve irritation and restore comfort.By publishing this report, Chesapeake Foot & Ankle Institute hopes to encourage individuals experiencing persistent foot discomfort to seek professional evaluation rather than self-diagnosing.Morton’s neuroma can gradually worsen if left untreated, potentially leading to chronic pain or long-term nerve irritation. However, the clinic notes that with the right diagnosis and care plan, most people can successfully manage their symptoms and return to their regular activities.The full report, “ Could Your Foot Pain Be Morton’s Neuroma? How a Podiatrist Can Help ,” is available to read online.

