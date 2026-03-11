Global Outbreak Solutions Appoints Former U.S. Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. John Clifford as Senior Advisor

Dr. John Clifford, former U.S. Chief Veterinary Officer and Senior Advisor to Global Outbreak Solutions Dr. Geeta Kapoor, global health physician specializing in surveillance systems and laboratory strengthening, and advisor to Global Outbreak Solutions Dr. Antonino Do Karmo, former Director General of Livestock and Veterinary Services for Timor-Leste and advisor to Global Outbreak Solutions

Leadership expansion strengthens global policy, trade, and outbreak response expertise as GOS builds a transboundary and zoonotic disease training initiative.

Building strong animal health systems and international collaboration is essential to preventing and managing transboundary animal diseases and zoonotic threats worldwide.” — Dr. John Clifford Senior Advisor, Global Outbreak Solutions

HARRISONBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Outbreak Solutions (GOS) today announced the appointment of Dr. John Clifford, former Chief Veterinary Officer of the United States, as Senior Advisor, significantly strengthening the organization’s global leadership in animal health policy, biosecurity, and transboundary disease preparedness.Dr. Clifford brings more than three decades of national and international leadership experience in veterinary services, trade policy, and transboundary animal disease response. During his 33-year career with the United States Department of Agriculture, he served 12 years as Chief Veterinary Officer for USDA Veterinary Services and 12 years as the United States Delegate to the World Organization for Animal Health. As Chief Trade Advisor for Veterinary Services, he played a critical role in protecting U.S. animal health while preserving and expanding international market access during complex disease events.His appointment reflects a broader effort by Global Outbreak Solutions to bring together senior international leaders in veterinary policy, biosecurity, and outbreak response to strengthen global preparedness systems.He currently serves as a Veterinary Trade Advisor for the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council, where he provides guidance on World Organization for Animal Health chapters impacting poultry and advises on USDA policy related to international poultry trade.“Effective outbreak preparedness requires alignment between science, policy, and field implementation,” said Dr. Clifford. “Global Outbreak Solutions is uniquely positioned to bring those elements together while strengthening animal health systems and protecting international trade.”The addition of Dr. Clifford reflects GOS’s continued commitment to assembling a leadership team with deep operational, regulatory, and global coordination expertise.Also contributing to the organization’s expanding international footprint are Dr. Geetanjali Kapoor and Dr. Antonino Do Karmo, both globally recognized experts in infectious disease systems and veterinary biosecurity.Dr. Kapoor, a global health physician specializing in laboratory systems strengthening, antimicrobial resistance governance, and outbreak preparedness, brings more than 20 years of experience across academic institutions, government programs, and international donor initiatives. She has led multi-country surveillance programs across Africa and has advised governments and global partners on strengthening infectious disease detection and response systems. Her work has focused on strengthening laboratory networks and antimicrobial resistance surveillance within the broader One Health framework linking human, animal, and environmental health.“Building resilient surveillance and laboratory systems is not optional. It is foundational to global health security,” said Dr. Kapoor. “Through GOS, we have the opportunity to align policy, technical capacity, and frontline implementation to ensure preparedness is not aspirational, but operational across regions and sectors.”Dr. Antonino Do Karmo, a veterinary professional and global health security leader based in Timor-Leste, contributes over two decades of experience in national veterinary leadership, biosafety policy alignment, and international standards coordination. As the former inaugural Director General of Livestock and Veterinary Services for Timor-Leste, Past President of the Timor-Leste Veterinary Medical Association (TLVMA), and a former Permanent Delegate to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), he has helped align national biosecurity frameworks with international regulations while strengthening field epidemiology and surveillance systems. In his current capacity, Dr. Do Karmo provides strategic technical leadership for regional health surveillance initiatives across Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Indonesia through collaboration with the PATH STRIDES Project.“Effective biosecurity requires alignment between global standards and local execution,” said Dr. Do Karmo. “Global Outbreak Solutions brings together international expertise and practical field knowledge to help countries build sustainable, standards-based animal health systems that are both resilient and implementable.”The expanding GOS leadership network reflects a growing international coalition of experts working to strengthen preparedness for animal disease threats that affect food security, trade stability, and public health worldwide.Together, this leadership expansion reinforces Global Outbreak Solutions’ mission to provide governments, industries, and international partners with strategic planning, technical advisory services, and operational support for transboundary and zoonotic disease preparedness.As part of its continued global expansion, GOS is developing a structured training and certification initiative focused on transboundary and zoonotic animal disease preparedness. The program will provide standardized frameworks, science-based instruction, and practical implementation guidance designed to equip professionals with the tools necessary to strengthen prevention, detection, and response systems worldwide.By integrating global trade leadership, laboratory systems strengthening, field epidemiology, and applied biosecurity expertise, Global Outbreak Solutions is positioning itself as a premier authority in international animal disease preparedness training and certification.For more information, visit https://outbreaksolutions.com About Global Outbreak SolutionsGlobal Outbreak Solutions (GOS) provides expert consulting, technical advisory services, and training in biosecurity, mortality management, transboundary animal disease response, and agricultural resilience. The organization partners with governments, industry leaders, and international stakeholders to deliver scalable, science-based solutions that protect food security, public health, and global trade continuity through a One Health framework.

