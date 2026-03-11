Voyager AI to Modernize Banking Processes with Investment from Mastercraft Ventures

Built by digital banking veterans, Voyager AI helps financial institutions complete complex loan and compliance work in minutes instead of months

BELOIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mastercraft Ventures today announced a $500,000 pre-seed investment in Voyager AI , a software company transforming how banks and credit unions manage commercial lending.Voyager AI builds secure, AI-powered software that automates the most time-consuming parts of the loan process. Its platform helps lending and compliance teams complete regulatory reviews, feasibility analysis, and internal documentation faster and with greater accuracy.The company is led by CEO Aaron Colcord, a U.S. Army veteran and former data and analytics executive at FIS, Northwestern Mutual, Thrivent, and Associated Bank. The founding team brings more than 20 years of experience building enterprise banking technology.“Financial institutions are the lifeline of their communities, but slow, manual systems often hold them back,” said Colcord. “We built Voyager to provide these teams with a platform to move faster, reduce risk, and focus on their mission to serve their community’s commercial lending needs.”Unlike generic AI platforms, Voyager creates secure, private models tailored to each institution’s specific credit policies, formulas, and compliance requirements. This enables banks to automate complex regulatory, feasibility, and lending workflows, while maintaining strict data security. Tasks that once took weeks or months can now be completed in minutes.For Mastercraft Ventures, leading this investment round reflects strong conviction in both the team and the market opportunity.“The Voyager team’s deep industry expertise and clear product advantage stands out in the $40 billion banking systems software market,” said Mason Cook, Managing Director of Mastercraft Ventures. “The Voyager team understands banking at an operational level and has a track record of commercializing enterprise banking technology, which positions the company well to become core infrastructure for financial institutions.”Mastercraft Ventures focuses on leading first-round investments in high-growth Wisconsin startups. Beyond capital, the firm works closely with founders to build strong organizations and create high-quality jobs across the state.“We invest in founders who know their industry and are building practical, scalable solutions,” Cook added. “Voyager fits that profile exactly.”For more information, visit www.voyagerai.us About Mastercraft VenturesMastercraft Ventures is a venture capital fund focused on leading investments in Wisconsin startups’ first round of funding. Mastercraft Ventures invests in a broad range of industries, technologies, and products.About Voyager AIVoyager AI builds secure software that helps banks and credit unions complete commercial loans faster and more accurately. The platform automates complex internal tasks like financial analysis and regulatory review, reducing manual work and speeding up approvals. Voyager is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is led by a team with decades of experience in enterprise banking technology.

