Fence & Deck Connection Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence and Expansion with New Locations in Ashland, VA & Savannah, GA

Anniversary milestone highlights decades of craftsmanship, innovation, and the company’s strategic expansion into Ashland, Virginia and Savannah, Georgia.

Our mission today is the same as it was 35 years ago: to create beautiful outdoor spaces where families come together and lasting memories are made.” — Jeffrey Wall, Managing Partner and VP Sales & Marketing

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fence & Deck Connection proudly celebrates 35 years in business, marking more than three decades of craftsmanship, customer commitment, and continued growth in the outdoor living industry.Fence & Deck Connection was founded in 1991 by Jim Rubush and Ben Wolod, with a focus on commercial work and highway fencing. By 1999, the small company had grown and expanded into the residential market, moving the operation to the current Millersville location, which was once an old, abandoned gas station. Now, more than three and a half decades later, Fence & Deck Connection has grown into a leading outdoor living contractor serving the Mid-Atlantic region. With four strategic locations and a team of over 220 dedicated professionals, they have successfully completed more than 81,800 installations of decks, fences, railings, screened porches, and screened gazebos for both residential and commercial clients.“As we celebrate this 35-year milestone, we’re incredibly grateful to our customers, team members, and community partners who have been part of our journey,” said Jim Rubush, Founder. “Our longevity is a direct result of our commitment to doing things the right way, to the complete satisfaction of our customers.”Over the decades, Fence & Deck Connection has earned its reputation through meticulous craftsmanship, customer-first service, and partnerships with some of the most respected manufacturers in the industry. Fence & Deck Connection proudly partners with leading brands including Trex, TimberTech, Catalyst, Yellawood, Snavely Forest Products, and ScreenEze; aligning with brands that set the standard for innovation, durability, and performance.In celebration of this milestone year, Fence & Deck Connection is excited to announce the recent opening of two new locations: Ashland, Virginia and Savannah, Georgia. The new Ashland location strengthens the company’s presence in Central Virginia with the partnership of TMAC Services ,while the Savannah expansion marks continued growth into the Southeast market. These additions reflect Fence & Deck Connection’s strategic commitment to bringing high-quality outdoor living solutions to more homeowners while maintaining the personalized service that has defined the brand for 35 years.“Our mission today is the same as it was 35 years ago: to create beautiful outdoor spaces where families come together and lasting memories are made,” added Jeffrey Wall, Managing Partner and VP Sales & Marketing.Looking ahead, Fence & Deck Connection remains focused on innovation, operational excellence, and strategic growth while continuing to invest in its people and communities they serve. By combining decades of experience with forward-thinking design and high-quality materials and craftsmanship, the company is well-positioned to lead the next generation of outdoor living solutions.For 35 years, Fence & Deck Connection has designed and installed high-quality fences, decks, and screened porches for Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Georgia residential customers. In addition to residential installation , they are one of the most trusted providers of commercial railing, fence, and deck installation services in the entire Mid-Atlantic region.Media Contact: Nicole BaileyMarketing StrategistFence & Deck ConnectionPhone: 989-780-1528Email: nbailey@fencedeckconnect.comWebsite: fenceanddeckconnection.com

