New Jobs Report Shows How Hard It Is to Get Hired

Career Expert Robin Ryan Reveals the Fastest Way to Land a Job Now

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 7.6 million Americans are now unemployed after the March 6, 2026, federal jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that showed the economy lost 92,000 jobs in February, pushing the unemployment rate to 4.4%.For many job hunters, the biggest frustration isn’t just finding openings, it’s applying for jobs and never hearing back from employers.But nationally recognized career counselor Robin Ryan , the bestselling author of 60 Seconds & You’re Hired, says, “People are still getting hired every day when they use the right strategy.”“Whenever layoffs rise, people panic and start applying to everything, sending out a hundred resumes,” said Ryan. “Ironically, that’s often the slowest way to get hired. The people who land jobs fastest focus on targeted companies, effective networking, and a resume that clearly shows results.”Ryan says many unemployed workers rely on outdated job-search tactics that delay their return to work.The Fastest Way to Land A Job NowAccording to Ryan, these are the top five ways to get hired now:* Resume. “It must scream accomplishments and results. Instead, many people’s work histories have generic job descriptions, and even worse, if AI wrote them.”* LinkedIn profile. “It is as important as your resume, though many job hunters ignore this, so recruiters don’t find them.”* Don’t let AI do the search for you. “This is becoming one of the worst errors because they use AI to write a poor resume and weak cover letters that employers recognize as AI-generated and discard, so their resume never ends up in the recruiter’s hands.”* Take control of the interview from the start. To answer the “Tell me about yourself?” question, Ryan recommends they use her 60 Second Sell technique, which is a strategic elevator pitch on steroids.* Apply with a referral. ”This is the magic bullet. It guarantees your resume will get reviewed. About 50% of people with a referral land the job. This is the kind of networking, though, that few know how to do.”Ryan said, “Behind every unemployment statistic is a real person worried about what comes next. But even in today’s challenging job market, people using the right approach will significantly shorten a job search.”Ryan is one of America’s leading career experts and the bestselling author of 60 Seconds & You’re Hired!. Ryan writes a career column for Forbes Online. She has appeared on more than 3,500 television and radio programs nationwide, including The Oprah Winfrey Show.Media Interviews: Seattle-based. Available for live, phone, and virtual interviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.