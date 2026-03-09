Meet the NJ High Schoolers Making Lion Dance Affordable for Every School and Library

Boba Lions’ new lion, nicknamed Barbie, performs a traditional sequence during a community event at Shan Shan Noodles. (Photo Credit: Harut Garibian)

Boba Lions launch a $250 educational performance rate initiative for schools and libraries to break financial barriers in New Jersey’s cultural arts community.

Lion Dance is more than performance; it’s a shared community treasure.” — Kenneth Lin, Team Lead of Boba Lions

NJ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boba Lions, a high school cultural team, has officially launched a new initiative to bring the energy and heritage of lion dance to schools, libraries, and community events across New Jersey, with affordable performances designed specifically for educational programs and local celebrations.

Supported by a community-focused sponsorship from Rook Defense Industries, Boba Lions are challenging the traditional gatekeeping that has long made high-quality cultural performances inaccessible to schools, community centers, and library events.

Lion dance is a traditional Chinese performance art often featured at Lunar New Year celebrations and community festivals. For years, rigid hierarchies and high costs have kept lion dance out of reach for many schools, libraries, and community events across New Jersey. The Boba Lions’ "Modern Tradition" initiative bridges this gap by offering a high-energy "Poles-on-the-Ground" style and bilingual storytelling, transforming the traditional "silent display" into a comprehensive, accessible educational experience.

"Our mission is to ensure that heritage isn’t a luxury. By offering a $250 subsidized educational rate for schools and libraries only, we are making it possible for every student in New Jersey to experience the history and spirit of lion dance, regardless of their budget. We lead storytelling, ancient, intriguing fables for students, organize engaging activities with them, and ensure no student is priced out of cultural education," said Kenneth Lin, Team Lead of Boba Lions.

Standard community performances are capped at $500 and include a full lion dance performance along with interactive photo opportunities for students and guests. In addition to the educational initiative, the team maintains active community ties with local businesses and restaurants, including Shan Shan Noodles and Mintea Asian Sushi Bistro. It provides high-visibility cultural performances that drive local engagement.

Schools, libraries, festivals, restaurants, and community organizations can learn more or request performances at https://bobalions.com.

Sponsored by Rook Defense Industries, the 2026 team maintains a professional standard of performance. The founding performance team comprises Zac Lo, Adrian Casini, Brayden Lo, Tristan Lo, and Audrey Kuo, led by Kenneth Lin.

About Boba Lions

Boba Lions is a cultural performance team at a New Jersey high school. Designed to respond to industry gatekeeping, the team brings a modern, accessible, high-energy approach to the ancient art of lion dance. The team is currently accepting bookings for school assemblies, cultural festivals, and community celebrations throughout New Jersey.

About Rook Defense Industries

Rook Defense Industries is a New Jersey-based technology firm that supports community initiatives and youth leadership programs. Through its Community Outreach program, Rook proudly sponsors youth initiatives like Boba Lions to preserve cultural heritage and foster leadership in the next generation of American innovators. Learn more at rookdefenseindustries.com.

