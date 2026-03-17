‘It Doesn’t Feel Strange To Me:’ Dark-Pop Sensation THERA Opens Up On Touring Arenas with Jason Derulo

THERA THERA

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising dark-pop sensation THERA has stepped into the spotlight alongside Jason Derulo on the European leg of The Last Dance World Tour, unveiling herself night after night as a magnetic new force in dark-pop - fierce, cinematic, and impossible to ignore.

With a voice that is both sultry and powerful, and a growing catalogue of hits including the gutsy new single ‘do you see?’ THERA has been earning glowing reviews and winning hundreds of new fans along the way. Her theatrical stage outfits - evocative of something straight from the wardrobe of Wuthering Heights - only add to her captivating presence.

From London’s O2 Arena to her hometown of Prague, the 18-year-old star has stepped confidently in front of thousands with assurance, holding her own in venues long graced by global superstars.

In a recent exclusive interview with The Sun, the vocal powerhouse spoke about balancing school with breaking into the competitive music industry: and how those experiences have shaped her evolving journey.

“It doesn’t feel strange to me. Those experiences shaped who I am today, how I handle things and what I do. School has really helped me, even though it’s very stressful and chaotic at times,” she said.

“It’s almost forced me to be organised and have a system, which I feel has helped me in the music world.”

While on tour, she also found support in world-renowned dance duo Les Twins, who joined Jason on the road and became like “big brothers” to her. “They’re role models, but they also feel like family,” she added.

Her Prague show marked her greatest live milestone yet, performing on Sunday at Prague’s O2 Arena, where her family watched proudly alongside 20,000 fans.

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