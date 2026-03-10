The Computer Company’s Viral TikTok Featured in Netflix Stranger Things Season 5 Promotion

Connecticut IT Company’s 3.1 Million-View Video Inspires Netflix Social Media Campaign Featuring Series Stars

Seeing our sound used to promote Stranger Things was honestly just funny and surreal for all of us.” — Vanessa Cirelli

CROMWELL, CT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started as a spontaneous office joke at The Computer Company quickly turned into a viral moment and an unexpected connection to one of the world’s most popular television series.

The Connecticut-based IT services provider recently saw a casual workplace TikTok video surge to more than 3.1 million views, after posting a lighthearted clip of a coworker joking around with Gen Z slang about not letting a coworker ruin your vibe. The video was never intended as part of a marketing campaign. It was simply shared because the team found it funny.

Then Netflix reached out.

After the video gained traction online, Netflix contacted The Computer Company to request permission to use the original audio in a promotional TikTok for the upcoming final season of Stranger Things. The Netflix video features series stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke and tags The Computer Company as the source of the viral sound.

“This whole thing was completely unexpected,” said Vanessa Cirelli, Marketing Specialist at The Computer Company. “The video was just us joking around at work, and we never imagined it would lead to Netflix reaching out. Seeing our sound used to promote Stranger Things was honestly just funny and surreal for all of us.”

The moment highlights how authentic content can resonate far beyond its original audience. A simple office joke quickly transformed into a viral video seen by millions and unexpectedly linked a Connecticut technology company with a global entertainment phenomenon.

While The Computer Company is known for providing managed IT services, cybersecurity and technology consulting to businesses across Connecticut and beyond, the viral moment offered a fun glimpse into the company’s culture and the people behind the technology.

View the original TikTok video here.

Watch the Netflix promotional video here.



About The Computer Company

The Computer Company is a leading managed IT services provider based in Cromwell, Connecticut, proudly serving businesses of all sizes across 23 states. With over 30 years of experience, we deliver secure, scalable, and proactive IT solutions including cybersecurity, cloud computing, data backup and recovery, network management, IT compliance, VoIP phone systems, and remote support. Whether you’re a small business or a large enterprise, our expert team ensures your technology runs efficiently and safely. Trusted by law firms, healthcare providers, financial institutions, and more. TCC is your partner for reliable business IT support nationwide.

For more information about The Computer Company and its services, visit www.ComputerCompany.net or call (860) 635-0500.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.