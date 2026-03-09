Creole Gumbo Cook-Off Judges Feature Chefs & Restaurateurs Alex Patout, Walter Voorhies, Dickie Brennan & Lauren Brower

CREOLE FESTIVAL GUMBO COOK-OFF

The 4th Annual Jeanerette Creole Festival & Gumbo Cook-Off goes far deeper than roux with its mission to revitalize Jeanerette.

This festival is about more than gumbo; it's about the hands and hearts of those that prepare it and the Jeanerette community. ” — Liz & Terry Creel, Festival Committee Members

JEANERETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The air in Iberia Parish is about to get a lot more savory. On March 21, 2026, the historic grounds of the Albania Mansion on Highway 182 West will transform into a vibrant hub of culture, music, and competition.The 4th Annual Jeanerette Creole Festival & Gumbo Cook-Off promises a celebration that goes far deeper than a bowl of roux. While the aroma from the kettles might be the main attraction, the heart of the event lies in its mission to revitalize Jeanerette.Operating as a dedicated non-profit, the festival serves as a source for local community improvements. Every bowl of gumbo served helps initiatives aimed at making Jeanerette shine. Key projects supported by the festival include:• Main Street Beautification: Enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the city’s historic corridors to invite new business and tourism.• Environmental Growth: Local tree planting initiatives designed to restore the area's natural canopy.• Holiday Spirit: Sustained support for the Angel Tree Gift Drive, ensuring local children have a brighter holiday season.The contest backdrop provides a reminder of the region's deep-rooted history. Local chefs and home cooks will battle for bragging rights, stirring up secret family recipes that have been passed down through generations of Creole heritage."This festival is about more than gumbo; it's about the hands and hearts of those that prepare it and the Jeanerette community. " Liz & Terry Creel, festival committee membersThe festival is free with lots of family-friendly fun, music, food, and house tours.Celebrity Judges for this year's competition include Alex Patout, Walter Voorhies, Dickie Brennan and Lauren Brennan BrowerThe festival will be Saturday, March 21, 2026 10 AM - 7:00 PM on the grounds of historic Albania Mansion on Highway 21066 LA-182 West in Jeanerette.For those looking to compete and meet our celebrity judges additional details and registration forms can be found at https://view.page/p/7P1k0o

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.