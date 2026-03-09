Experior Financial Group Inc., CEO Lee-Ann Prickett Named Winner of Insurance Business Magazine’s Elite Women 2026

Insurance Business magazine award to Lee-Ann Prickett 2026

Experior Financial Group announces that CEO & Co-Founder Lee-Ann Prickett has won Elite Women in Insurance by Insurance Business Magazine for 2026.

While my name may be attached to the award, it truly represents the work of so many remarkable women and men across our organization who lead, mentor, and serve families every single day.” — CEO, Lee-Ann Prickett

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group is proud to announce that CEO and Co-Founder Lee-Ann Prickett has been recognized by Insurance Business Magazine as one of the industry’s Elite Women in Insurance. The honour, announced on International Women’s Day, celebrates outstanding female leaders who are shaping the future of the insurance profession. Experior also takes this opportunity to recognize and celebrate the incredible female agents, associates, corporate staff, directors, and executives across the organization whose leadership, dedication, and service continue to make a meaningful impact in the industry and in the communities they serve.Lee-Ann Prickett was recognized for her visionary leadership, dedication to empowering financial professionals, and her commitment to building a culture of opportunity within the insurance and financial services industry. Since co-founding Experior Financial Group, she has helped lead the company’s rapid growth while fostering an environment where entrepreneurs and advisors can build meaningful businesses while helping families achieve financial security.“This recognition is an incredible honour,” said Lee-Ann Prickett, CEO of Experior Financial Group. “While my name may be attached to the award, it truly represents the work of so many remarkable women and men across our organization who lead, mentor, and serve families every single day.”The recognition is especially meaningful as it coincides with International Women’s Day, a global celebration of the achievements and contributions of women across industries and communities. Experior Financial Group proudly recognizes the many women within its organization who continue to lead, innovate, mentor, and inspire. Their work strengthens families, supports communities, and contributes to the continued growth of the financial services profession.Experior extends its deepest appreciation to its female agents, associates, corporate staff members, corporate directors, and executive leaders, whose dedication, professionalism, and leadership help drive the company’s mission forward. These women are leaders in their communities, advocates for financial education, mentors to future professionals, and powerful examples of what is possible within the insurance industry.“At Experior, we believe that empowering women in business strengthens families, communities, and the financial services profession as a whole,” the company shared in a statement. “Today we celebrate not only this recognition for Lee-Ann, but also the incredible women throughout our organization whose commitment to service and leadership continues to inspire those around them.”About Experior Financial GroupExperior Financial Group is a rapidly growing financial services organization dedicated to helping families achieve financial security while providing entrepreneurial opportunities for independent financial professionals. Through mentorship, training, and support, Experior empowers advisors to build thriving businesses while making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Happy International Women's Day from Experior

