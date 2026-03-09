Root & Remedy Wellness Opens Two Central Valley Clinics Offering IV Therapy in Modesto and Turlock

Founded by a former Osmosis Lounge owner, Root & Remedy Wellness offers IV therapy, injectables, halotherapy, infrared sauna therapy, and functional medicine.

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Root & Remedy Wellness, a new medically guided wellness clinic, has officially opened its doors with two convenient locations in Modesto and Turlock, California. Founded by Alyssa Badiou, RN, BSN—previously a co-owner of Osmosis Lounge—the practice brings a thoughtful, clinically overseen approach to integrative wellness to patients throughout California’s Central Valley.

Drawing on more than a decade of emergency nursing experience and deep expertise in functional medicine developed during her years at Osmosis Lounge, Badiou founded Root & Remedy Wellness with a mission to provide individualized, evidence-based care that addresses root causes rather than simply managing symptoms. The clinic is designed for individuals seeking to optimize their health, support recovery, address fatigue and immune challenges, and pursue proactive, sustainable wellness strategies.

“At Root & Remedy, we believe true wellness begins at the foundation. Our goal is not quick fixes, but sustainable practices that help people feel stronger, more energized, and genuinely well. We take the time to understand each patient’s unique history, goals, and needs—and we build care around that.”

— Alyssa Badiou, RN, BSN | Founder, Root & Remedy Wellness

A Comprehensive Suite of Wellness Services

Root & Remedy Wellness offers three core categories of service, all delivered under appropriate medical oversight by a team of experienced registered nurses, a physician assistant, and Medical Director Dr. Rob Rogers, MD—a specialist in Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine, and precision medicine.

Infusion Therapy

A comprehensive menu of IV-delivered hydration, vitamins, and nutrients supports whole-body wellness, performance, and recovery. Offerings include foundational drips such as The Hydration, The Myers, and The Cure, as well as targeted formulations including The Renew, The Relax, NAD IV Therapy, Glutathione IV, Alpha Lipoic Acid IV, High-Dose Vitamin C, and Iron (Venofer) infusions. The clinic’s signature offering, The Root & Remedy, reflects the practice’s integrative philosophy.

Injectable Therapies

Targeted intramuscular injections offer efficient nutrient delivery and can be customized as standalone treatments or add-ons to IV infusions. Options include Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, NAD, Recharge, The Skinny, and recovery-focused injections such as Zofran (for nausea) and Toradol (for inflammatory pain). Peptide therapy is also coming soon.

Wellness Services

Complementing clinical therapies, Root & Remedy’s wellness services promote relaxation, recovery, and long-term health optimization. The halotherapy salt room provides respiratory support, hygiene benefits, and deep relaxation through dry salt air. The programmable infrared sauna offers targeted programs including Detoxification, Cardiovascular Support, Weight Loss, and Relaxation. Additional wellness modalities—including Nano-Vi and an Energy Lounger—are coming soon.

Functional Medicine Packages

Root & Remedy Wellness also offers Functional Medicine Packages, providing patients with a deeper, whole-person approach to understanding their health. These packages are built around identifying root causes, advanced laboratory testing, and individualized, integrative care strategies—filling the gaps that standardized medicine often leaves open. IV Membership programs are also available for patients looking to make wellness a consistent part of their routine.

An Experienced, Community-Rooted Team

Root & Remedy Wellness is staffed by a team of highly experienced medical professionals with deep roots in the Central Valley community. In addition to founder Alyssa Badiou, the clinical team includes Jordan Jepson, PA—a Fellow of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants with expertise in functional medicine—and registered nurses Courtney Leblanc, Travis Kelley, and Sana Odeh, each bringing extensive backgrounds in emergency medicine, cardiac care, and IV infusion therapy, including prior experience at Osmosis Lounge.

Two Convenient Locations

Modesto: 803 Coffee Road, Suite #2, Modesto, CA

Turlock: 121 W Main Street, Suite H, Turlock, CA

Appointments can be scheduled online, and the team welcomes questions from prospective patients. For more information, visit rootandremedy-wellness.com or call (209) 614-0605.

