Kate Butler selected as Top Outstanding Publisher of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Kate Butler at their annual red carpet awards gala at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kate Butler, Founder and Owner of her publishing company, Kate Butler Books, was recently selected as Top Outstanding Publisher of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Butler has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Butler is the founder of Kate Butler Books, where she personally published over 650+ #1 best-selling authors, hosted best-selling launches, and built a multi 7-figure business rooted in impact, media visibility, and soul-aligned success. She is also a 25x #1 International Best-Selling Author, TV Host, and creator of the “Publish + Profit Book Program” and Elite VIP Publishing programs — where clients go from idea to holding their professionally published, best-selling book in their hands within 6 months. Ms. Butler and her team specialize in: full-service publishing: strategy, editing, design, formatting & launch; best-seller marketing across multiple formats (print, Kindle, hardcover); turning your story into a platform, a movement, and a revenue stream; and getting you seen — through media, speaking, and author visibility. Ms. Butler’s expertise is to not only get clients writing books, but becoming speakers, coaches, movement-makers, and media-ready thought leaders. The team at Kate Butler Books help amplify the client’s message with integrity, creativity, and results that last.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to publishing, motivational speaking, public speaking, mindset mentorship, media coaching, strategic consulting, marketing, online marketing, and business strategy.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Butler earned her B.S. in Mass Communication and Communication Studies from Towson University. She then earned an Entrepreneur Certification in Business, Management and Marketing from the University of Pennsylvania.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Butler has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her selection of Top Outstanding Publisher of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Kate for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Butler attributes her success to persistence and mentors she had along the way, starting with her first mentors which were her parents. When not working, she enjoys traveling as well as spending time with family. In the future, she looks forward to continuing to expand her business.For more information please visit: https://katebutlerbooks.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

