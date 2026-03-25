At 77, Grandmother Set to Complete 630-Mile Journey Walking Every Street in Manhattan

Join the Finale of Marilyn Walks Manhattan In 2025, walkers came from around the country to walk Manhattan with Marilyn.

Final celebratory walks set for April 18–19 in Central Park and Governors Island.

You’re never too old to explore, to challenge yourself, or to start something new. Sometimes all it takes is stepping outside and putting one foot in front of the other.” — Marilyn Menick

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 630 miles on foot and two and a half years of walking, 77-year-old New York grandmother Marilyn Menick is preparing to complete an extraordinary personal goal: walking every street in Manhattan.The final miles of the journey will take place during a public finale weekend on April 18–19, 2026, with celebratory walks in Central Park and on Governors Island, where Menick will officially complete the borough block by block.Menick began the journey in June 2023, driven by a lifelong love of Manhattan and a desire to experience the city in its entirety—not just its iconic landmarks, but every neighborhood and street that makes up the borough which includes Randall’s, Roosevelt and Governors Islands. By setting out to walk every street, Menick has experienced Manhattan in a way few residents or visitors ever do—slowly, one block at a time.“I wanted to truly know Manhattan,” Marilyn said. “Not just the places everyone recognizes, but every corner of it.”Over the course of the adventure, Menick has walked the equivalent of about 24 New York City Marathons, gradually covering thousands of city blocks across Manhattan’s grid. What began as a personal exploration of the city has grown into a story that resonates with people far beyond those who know her personally.Fast Facts: Marilyn Walks Manhattan● Age: 77● Total distance walked: Approximately 630 miles● Project duration: June 2023 – April 2026 (about 2½ years)● Goal: Walk every street in Manhattan ● Final miles location: Governors Island, part of the Borough of Manhattan● Finale events: April 18 – Central Park and April 19 – Governors Island● Equivalent distance: Roughly the distance of 24 New York City MarathonsSince then, Menick’s walks have taken her through all corners of the borough—from Inwood in northern Manhattan to the Financial District, across residential blocks, waterfront paths, historic districts, and busy commercial corridors.Along the way, Menick’s journey has become something more than a personal challenge. Friends, fellow walkers, and even strangers who have heard about the project have been inspired by the idea that exploration, curiosity, and physical activity have no age limit. Many have joined Marilyn for portions of the walk, while others say her story has simply motivated them to get outside and start walking themselves.At 77 years old, Menick has become an unexpected symbol of active aging and a reminder that movement is one of the simplest and most powerful tools for maintaining health and vitality. Her journey has resonated particularly with women who see in her story an inspiring example of staying active, engaged, and adventurous later in life.“People often think of walking as something ordinary, but it can completely change how you experience your community, your city, and other people,” Marilyn said.The journey will conclude on Governors Island, which is part of the Borough of Manhattan, where Menick will complete the final miles needed to finish walking every street in the borough.Finale Weekend EventsThe public is invited to join Menick for the final walks.Saturday, April 18 – Central Park WalkParticipants will explore many of Central Park’s most scenic and historic locations during an approximately 8-mile walk, with the option to join for shorter segments.Sunday, April 19 – Governors Island Finale WalkThe walk moves to Governors Island, where Menick will complete the final miles of her journey. At approximately 1 p.m. she will walk the final block and cross a ceremonial finish line, breaking the tape and officially completing her 630-mile walk across every street in Manhattan.Participants may walk the full routes or join for shorter portions.What began as one woman’s curiosity about her city has grown into a celebration of exploration, community, and the power of putting one foot in front of the other.“You’re never too old to explore, to challenge yourself, or to start something new,” Marilyn said. “Sometimes all it takes is stepping outside and putting one foot in front of the other.”Event details and registration information are available at Marilyn Walks Manhattan. https://www.marilynwalksmanhattan.com/ About Marilyn Walks ManhattanMarilyn Walks Manhattan is a personal project by New Yorker Marilyn Menick to walk every street in Manhattan. Since beginning the journey in June 2023, Menick has explored neighborhoods across the borough on foot, covering more than 630 miles and inspiring others to discover the city one block at a time.

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