LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B5 JOINS STAR-STUDDED LINEUP FOR ‘BOYS 4 LIFE TOUR’ICONIC R&B GROUP RETURNS TO ARENAS AND STADIUMS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA THIS SPRINGThe wait is finally over. One of the most iconic R&B groups, B5 – composed of brothers Dustin, Kelly, Patrick, Carnell, and Bryan Breeding – just announced they’re joining the Boys 4 Life Tour. Produced by Black Promoters Collective (BPC), the massive arena run is co-headlined by Bow Wow, marking a full-circle moment more than 20 years after the two acts first shared the stage on the legendary Scream Tour IV: The HeartThrobs in 2005.A return to music that helped define a generation, the tour will bring back all the early 2000s nostalgia with additional performances by other notable names, including B2K, Waka Flocka, Amerie, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, Dem Franchize Boyz, and special guests Pretty Ricky.The 28-city tour kicked off last month (Feb. 12) in Colombia, SC and wraps on April 26 in Memphis, TN. B5 will join the star-studded lineup for the remainder of the tour. Fans can access tickets here In an era where musicians are bypassing major labels and opting for independence, B5 has restructured as a self-contained media entity known as the Motion 6 Collective. A strategic partnership with music mogul Devyne Stephens, this venture allows the group to operate with freedom and autonomy after spending the first section of their career as major label artists.The buzz surrounding B5’s return to the stage instantly set social media ablaze. As anticipation builds for this long-awaited reunion, the group is leveraging its legacy to connect with fans and bring their timeless R&B sound back to the forefront.With Y2K R&B nostalgia taking over playlists, the tour will bring one of the biggest teen R&B groups of the early 2000s back to center stage, ultimately paving the way for what’s next: a new B5 record. Coming soon.ABOUT B5Discovered by industry titans and originally signed to P. Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, B5 (Dustin, Kelly, Patrick, Carnell, and Bryan Breeding) defined the mid-2000s R&B wave. Their self-titled debut (2005) and sophomore album Don’t Talk, Just Listen (2007) produced radio staples that dominated BET’s 106 & Park and Radio Disney. With hits like the "All I Do" cover and "Hydrolics" (feat. Bow Wow), they cemented themselves as one of the era's premier vocal groups, blending Jackson 5-style harmonies with Atlanta’s hip-hop edge. Unlike many peers of that era, B5’s catalog has retained significant streaming value, bridging the gap between millennial nostalgia and modern curation.ABOUT MOTION 6In a major pivot from the traditional artist model, B5 has restructured as a self-contained media entity known as the Motion 6 Collective. A strategic partnership with Legendary Executive Producer, Business Executive and Creative Director Devyne Stephens, this venture allows the group to control their business including: intellectual property, touring, production and ancillary incomes. The operation is headquartered at the Creative Culture Lab HQ, a 9,000 sq. ft. "live-work-train" facility in Atlanta. Designed to fuse high-level artist development with real-time content creation, the Lab serves as the nerve center where the brothers live, train, and create under one roof.

