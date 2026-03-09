Brown, LLC Represents Whistleblower in ~$764,000 False Claims Act Settlement Against Oakland County Sleep Specialists

Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm

MI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brown, LLC represented the whistleblower in an approximately $764,000 False Claims Act (FCA) settlement with Troy Sleep Center PLC, Care One Medical Equipment and Supplies, Inc., and their owners.

The settlement, announced by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, resolves allegations that the defendants improperly billed federal healthcare programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, and obtained Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) funds while engaged in the alleged misconduct.

The case arose from a whistleblower action filed under the qui tam provisions of the False Claims Act, which permit private individuals to bring lawsuits on behalf of the United States and share in any recovery.

Troy Sleep Center PLC provides sleep disorder diagnostic services, while Care One Medical Equipment and Supplies, Inc. supplies equipment used to treat sleep-related conditions.

“Healthcare fraud schemes often come to light because someone inside the organization is willing to speak up,” said Jason T. Brown, head of the whistleblower law firm Brown, LLC. “Whistleblowers play a critical role in protecting taxpayer-funded programs and ensuring that providers who misuse federal healthcare and pandemic relief funds are held accountable.”

Settlement Details and Allegations

According to the government, the settlement resolves allegations that:

● Troy Sleep Center submitted claims for sleep studies performed without properly trained and certified sleep technicians, as required by federal regulations;

● The defendants obtained approximately $480,000 in PPP loans while allegedly engaged in non-compliant healthcare billing practices;

● Care One Medical Equipment and Supplies separately billed Medicaid for accessories related to positive airway pressure (“PAP”) machines, contrary to Medicaid reimbursement rules.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

Whistleblower Action

The whistleblower lawsuit was filed under seal in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and investigated by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, the Michigan Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. The case number for the matter is 24-cv-11073-SKD (EDMI).

About Brown, LLC

Brown, LLC is a premier whistleblower law firm representing individuals who expose Medicaid fraud, Medicare fraud, PPP loan fraud, pharmaceutical fraud, and government program fraud nationwide. Led by former FBI Special Agent and experienced trial attorney Jason T. Brown, the firm has helped return over a billion* to taxpayers, while protecting whistleblowers under federal and state laws, including the THFPA.

*Aggregate recoveries in matter handles as counsel or co-counsel, including taxpayer recoveries

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information provided is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Viewing this communication does not create an attorney-client relationship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.