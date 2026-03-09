Saint James School of Medicine Ascends to ‘First Tier’ in 2024-2025 National Caribbean Medical School Rankings

SJSM Logo1

SJSM has been officially recognized as a “First Tier” institution in the latest Caribbean Medical School Rankings.

To be ranked among the giants of Caribbean medical education is a testament to the hard work of our students and staff” — Dr. Jose Ramirez, the Provost and Chief Academic Officer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) is proud to announce that it has been officially recognized as a “First Tier” institution in the latest 2024-2025 Caribbean Medical School Rankings, published by the National Association of Qualified Financiers (NAQF) This prestigious designation is granted to the elite top bracket of international medical institutions , in the Caribbean. The NAQF ranking is highly regarded for its comprehensive methodology, which evaluates schools through the lens of financial stability, institutional longevity, and student outcomes.The "First Tier" distinction signifies that SJSM has surpassed stringent benchmarks regarding academic infrastructure, clinical rotation networks, and the sustained success of its graduates in U.S. and Canadian residency matches. By joining the ranks of the region’s most established names, SJSM has solidified its standing as a premier destination for students seeking an elite medical education that remains accessible and high-value.“We are honored to receive this Tier 1 ranking from the NAQF,” said Dr. Jose Ramirez, the Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Saint James School of Medicine. “This recognition validates years of investment in our faculty, our new state-of-the-art campus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and our unwavering commitment to providing an affordable path to MD licensure without compromising on quality. To be ranked among the giants of Caribbean medical education is a testament to the hard work of our students and staff.”The NAQF 2024-2025 report highlights several key areas where SJSM excelled:- Accreditation and Compliance: Recognition of SJSM’s robust standing with international accrediting bodies.- Clinical Success: The strength of SJSM’s clinical clerkship program, allowing students to train in top-tier U.S. hospitals.- Economic Value: SJSM’s ability to produce high-performing MDs with significantly lower student debt compared to other Tier 1 institutions.- Innovation: Recent investments in campus infrastructure and simulation technology.About Saint James School of Medicine: Saint James School of Medicine is a leading international medical school with a mission to provide a high-quality medical education that is accessible and affordable. Founded by a team of seasoned medical educators, SJSM offers a curriculum designed to prepare students for the USMLE and successful residency placement in the United States and Canada. With a commitment to transparency and student success, SJSM continues to be a top choice for aspiring physicians.About NAQF: NAQF delivers effective and practical accreditation, training, and certification services. We utilize our extensive risk, regulatory and business experience to maximize the value of every accreditation, training, and certification we provide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.