Etico Appoints Megan Jorgenson as VP of Advisor Growth & Women's Markets, Advancing Its Advisor-First Growth Commitment

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etico, a rapidly growing independent financial advisor platform, announced the appointment of Megan Jorgenson as Vice President of Advisor Growth and Women's Markets. The strategic hire reflects Etico's continued investment in specialized leadership as the firm expands its national platform and deepens its commitment to advisor success across an increasingly complex industry landscape.

Leading Advisor Growth and Women's Markets

In her new role, Jorgenson will lead Etico's advisor-enablement initiatives and recruiting strategy, with a dedicated focus on attracting and supporting female advisors. Women are among the fastest growing and most entrepreneurial segments of the advisory profession, yet they have historically been underserved by the platforms and structures that define independent practices. Jorgenson’s focus is ensuring Etico is the exception: a platform where women advisors have access to the resources, growth infrastructure, and institutional support they need to be successful.

Female advisors serve clients across every demographic, and they bring perspectives and practice approaches that strengthen the profession as a whole. Etico’s investment in this area is straightforward – when women advisors thrive, their clients thrive, and the firm grows.

Background

Jorgenson brings more than 30 years of financial services experience to the role, with a proven track record of helping advisors drive meaningful, scalable growth through modern practice-development strategies. Her deep background in advisor enablement and recruiting position her to make an immediate impact across both Etico’s growth initiatives and its broader advisor community.

An alumna of St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota, Jorgenson remains actively engaged with her alma mater through its Employer Advisory Group, where she contributes to career-readiness programming for students and alumni.

Leadership Perspectives

"I'm energized to join Etico at this moment in the profession," said Jorgenson. "Women advisors are building remarkable practices, and they deserve a platform that is genuinely invested in their success. My focus is making sure Etico is that platform, and that every advisor who walks through our door has what they need to grow with confidence."

"Megan brings exactly the kind of leadership we need to advance this initiative in a meaningful way," said Joseph Leo, Chief Executive Officer of Etico. "Investing in women's markets represent one of the most important and underserved opportunities in wealth management today. It requires the right leadership, someone who understands both the business imperative and the human dimension of this work. We're fortunate to have Megan join our team."

About Etico

At Etico, we empower independent financial advisors to own their journey and build scalable, thriving practices. Designed by advisors, for advisors, our solutions combine tailored back-office support, cutting-edge technology, and flexible investment strategies to streamline operations, enhance client experiences, and drive growth.

We specialize in seamless transitions, personalized service, and transparent compensation, enabling advisors to focus on their clients while scaling their business without compromise. With Etico, you own 100% of your book of business, gain access to top-tier custodians and technology, and leverage tools and strategies to grow with confidence.

Etico isn't just a partner. It's a platform for your success.

